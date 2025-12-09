There are only two NBA games on the schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 9 with the Miami Heat playing the Orlando Magic and the New York Knicks battling the Toronto Raptors but that doesn't mean low stakes. These are NBA Cup quarterfinal games, which means plenty of interest when it comes to making NBA DFS picks. Here's a look at some of our favorite plays for Tuesday at top DFS sites.

Paolo Banchero vs. Heat: Over 31.5 points + rebounds + assists, at Underdog

Franz Wagner is out for the Magic, which means Banchero takes on an even bigger role in this offense. The forward has been struggling from the floor over his last three games but had back-to-back 28-point showings before those poor shooting games. Banchero is averaging 20.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game and more importantly, could be this year's Tyrese Haliburton when it comes to the NBA Cup. Even though the SportsLine Projection Model has him at 28.7 PRA, I think Banchero gets enough volume to go Over 31.5 PRA.

Jalen Brunson vs. Raptors: Under 28.5 points, at Pick6

Brunson has been on fire of late when it comes to scoring, logging 30+ points in back-to-back games and going Over this particular mark in five of his last nine games. He's averaging 28.0 points per game and could be called upon to be more of a scorer if Karl-Anthony Towns is ruled out. The Raptors are eighth in defensive rating and will likely look to lock up New York's star guard in Tuesday's game. The SportsLine model has Brunson going for 27.8 points.

Scottie Barnes vs. Knicks: Over 5.5 assists, at Sleeper

This is an interesting offensive system in Toronto where a lot of players move the ball, leading to a team that is tied for third in assists per game. Barnes is typically at the center of that system and has gone Over 5.5 assists in three of the last four games. He's averaging 5.3 assists per game and has a baseline of four to five assists per game. The Knicks are solid defensively but are still in the middle of the league when it comes to defensive rating. With the heightened stakes of the NBA Cup, look for Barnes to be more aggressive in setting up his teammates and going over this line, even though the SportsLine Projection Model has him going Under at 5.3 assists.

