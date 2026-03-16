The San Antonio Spurs have won eight of their last 10 games as they try to catch the Oklahoma City Thunder for the top spot in the Western Conference but they'll have a battle on their hands on Monday, March 16 when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers currently occupy the No. 8 spot in the West standings and come into this game off a loss to the lowly Kings but they have won seven of their last 10 games.

San Antonio will be without Dylan Harper and Luke Kornet for this game, while Kawhi Leonard is listed as doubtful for Los Angeles. We've built a three-leg same-game parlay for Spurs vs. Clippers with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 22 on a sizzling 42-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Bet on Spurs vs. Clippers at DraftKings, where new users can get $200 in bonus bets after wagering $5+:

Spurs vs. Clippers same-game parlay picks

Clippers +8.5

John Collins Over 17.5 points + rebounds

De'Aaron Fox Under 19.5 points

Clippers +8.5

Los Angeles has been much better at home this season, going 19-14 straight up at Intuit Dome. The Clippers are 17-16 ATS at home but that changes in their when they are home underdogs with a 7-3 ATS mark. The Spurs are just 18-14-1 ATS as the road team on the season. The SportsLine model has the Clippers covering the spread in 68% of simulations, good for a "B" grade.

John Collins Over 17.5 points + rebounds

Collins has been solid for the Clippers this season, averaging 13.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. He was particularly stellar in February, averaging 15.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game during the month. With Leonard sidelined, Collins is likely to be getting more shots and rebounding opportunities against the Spurs. Even against a strong San Antonio front line, Collins should top this prop line. He's projected for 23.4 points + rebounds in SportsLine's props model.

De'Aaron Fox Under 19.5 points

Fox has scored at least 20 points in four of his last six games but the SportsLine props model projects him for 18.7 points in Monday's game. The Spurs point guard has been slightly less productive on the road, averaging 18.8 points per game away from San Antonio against 19.2 points per game at home. He managed 19 points against the Clippers 10 days ago.

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