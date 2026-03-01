The San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks meet for the third and final time this season on Sunday, March 1 with each side winning one of the previous two matchups. The Knicks had the upper hand on San Antonio in the NBA Cup final, while the Spurs got a 134-132 win over New York on the last day of 2025. The Spurs have won 11 games in a row with nine victories coming by double digits, while the Knicks come into Sunday's game off a 127-98 win over the Bucks but have won just six of their last 10 games.

We've built a three-leg same-game parlay for this clash of Finals contenders with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. The model entered Week 19 on a sizzling 38-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Spurs vs. Knicks same-game parlay picks

Knicks money line

Victor Wembanyama Under 37.5 points + rebounds

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 18.5 points

The SportsLine model has New York winning in 64% of simulations, good for an "A" grade play. The Knicks have been one of the best teams in the league at home with a 22-8 record at Madison Square Garden. While the Spurs are playing tremendous basketball right now and have won three straight road games, they were 15-10 in road games prior to this streak.

Wembanyama has gone for 20 points + rebounds in back-to-back games, and has gone Under this particular line in three of his five games after the All-Star break. The Spurs are getting contributions across the roster, so Wembanyama has not had to take over much during this winning run. The Knicks were able to limit him to 24 points + rebounds in the NBA Cup final but the San Antonio big man went for 44 points + rebounds in the rematch. The SportsLine props model has him at 30.2 points + rebounds on Sunday.

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 18.5 points

Towns has gone Over this line in three of his five games since the All-Star break, but one of those Unders was at 17 points. In two games against the Spurs, he put up 16 and 20 points respectively. The big man has a tough matchup going up against Wembanyama, but the SportsLine model has him at 19.8 points for Sunday's game.

