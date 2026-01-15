The Golden State Warriors continue an eight-game homestand on Thursday night when they host the New York Knicks in an NBA matchup at Chase Center. The Warriors (22-19) have won three of four games so far on the franchise-record-tying home stretch, including a 119-97 victory against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. The Knicks (25-15) are on a back-to-back after losing at Sacramento on Wednesday, their sixth loss in their past eight games. Still, New York has a slim lead in the Atlantic Division and sits second in the Eastern Conference. The Warriors are eighth in the West and will try to improve on a 14-6 home record. The Knicks are likely to be without leading scorer Jalen Brunson, as the All-NBA guard played just five minutes in Wednesday's loss before suffering an ankle injury.

Thursday's Knicks vs. Warriors game tips off at 10 p.m. ET in San Francisco. The latest Warriors vs. Knicks odds set Golden State as 6.5-point favorites, and the Over/Under for total points set at 228.5. The Warriors are -255 money-line favorites (bet $255 to win $100), with New York priced at -208.

Curry struggled with his shot in Tuesday's victory, hitting just two of nine and finishing with seven points, but had a season-high 11 assists. And with Brunson expected to be out, other Knicks players will need to step up to replace his production. So, which picks have the most value for a same-game parlay on Knicks vs. Warriors for Thursday? We have three, based on the SportsLine model and odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, that should allow you to cash in.

Knicks vs. Warriors NBA same-game parlay picks

Curry had an off night from outside Tuesday, making two of eight 3-point tries, but the Warriors made 23 shots from long range. De'Anthony Melton hit four of six and led Golden State with 23 points, one of five players in double figures. Both teams are 23-18 to the Over, and three of the four games on Golden State's current home-stand have gone Over this number. The SportsLine model has Over hitting in 63.5% of simulations, earning the pick a 'B' grade.

Golden State's star has gone Under this number in five of his past eight games, and Tuesday was his first game this season when he had more assists than points. He is averaging 24.6 over is past five games and has hit just five of 19 from outside in the past two. The victory against Portland showed that Golden State can thrive with him distributing the ball, and the SportsLine props model is projecting him for 26.1 points but going Over the 4.5-assist total that oddsmakers have set.

Towns averages 21 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. He has gone Over 20 points just once in his past eight games and scored 13 and had just four rebounds in Wednesday's loss. And while the big man hits double digits in rebounds more often than not, he failed to do so three times over those eight games. The SportsLine props model is projecting 31.3 combined points and rebounds for Towns in Thursday night's game.

