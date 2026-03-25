Two title contenders take the hardwood on Wednesday, March 25 when the Oklahoma City Thunder meet the Boston Celtics in a potential 2026 NBA Finals preview. The Thunder are the defending champions and enter Wednesday's matchup on a 12-game winning streak, while the Celtics saw their four-game winning streak end on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Boston won the 2024 title but failed to make it back to the Finals last year, losing to the New York Knicks in the second round of the playoffs.

Jalen Williams, who missed time with a wrist injury early in the season before suffering a hamstring strain, returned to the lineup in Oklahoma City's win over the 76ers. The Thunder have a clean injury report, while the Celtics are largely intact with the exception of Nikola Vucevic.

We've put together a three-leg same-game parlay for Thunder vs. Celtics with odds from DraftKings and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 23 on a sizzling 44-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns. Use the latest DraftKings promo code to follow the model's NBA same-game parlay for Thunder vs. Celtics on Wednesday.

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Thunder vs. Celtics same-game parlay picks

Jalen Williams Over 13.5 points

Jayson Tatum Under 8.5 rebounds

Over 218.5

Same-game parlay odds: +465

Jalen Williams Over 13.5 points

Williams was great in his return to the floor on Monday, scoring 18 points in 20 minutes on 8-of-14 shooting. He's likely to play more in what should be a tight game against a potential Finals opponent. He only managed 10 points in his lone game against Boston last season but he's averaging 17.5 points per game in contests this season and should easily cross this line if he keeps up his efficiency from Monday's game. The SportsLine props model has him at 16.7 points.

Jayson Tatum Under 8.5 rebounds

The star forward returned from an Achilles tear to give the Celtics a late jolt in the regular season, and his shooting struggles can be explained away with rust. However, Tatum has been contributing on the glass to make up for these woes, averaging 8.9 rebounds per game. Although he's gone Over this line in three straight and four of his last five games, the SportsLine props model has him at 8.3 rebounds on Wednesday despite the favorable matchup. Even with Oklahoma City having a strong front line with Chet Holmgren, Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein, the Thunder rank 23rd in opponent rebounds allowed.

Over 218.5

The Over hits in 57.8% of model simulations, which is good for a "B" grade play. The Thunder are 19-17 to the Over as the road team this season while the Celtics are just 13-22 to the Over at home. However, that split is a bit more favorable at 2-3 to the Over as a home underdog. Oklahoma City is averaging 118.7 points per game this season while Boston is putting up 114.1 per game. Even with two solid defenses, this total is low enough where the Over is the stronger play in what is likely to be a close contest.