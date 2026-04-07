The injury-ravaged Los Angeles Lakers face a tough task on Tuesday when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder with four games left in their 2026 NBA regular season. The Lakers (50-28) lead the Pacific Division and sit fourth in the Western Conference, but they could be missing their top three scorers Tuesday. The Thunder (62-16) are the NBA's top team and have a mostly clean bill of health. They also just cruised to a 139-96 victory against the Lakers last Thursday, their third victory against L.A. this season. OKC has won the three meetings this season by an average of 27 points.

The Lakers will be without superstar Luka Doncic, who is out with a hamstring strain, and LeBron James (foot) is questionable. Add in the fact that Austin Reaves (oblique) will miss the rest of the regular season, and that's almost 78 points per game L.A. could be missing. Marcus Smart (ankle) is also out for L.A., while Jalen Williams (hamstring) will miss out for the Thunder. Otherwise, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. come in pretty healthy.

Those interested in parlay betting should take a look at the three-leg same-game parlay we've put together for Thunder vs. Lakers, using odds from DraftKings and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons.

The model entered Week 25 on a sizzling 47-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns. Use the latest DraftKings promo code to receive your offer and tail this same-game parlay.

Thunder vs. Lakers same-game parlay picks

Lakers +17.5

Over 223.5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 36.5 Points + Assists

Same-game parlay odds: +435

Lakers +17.5

Los Angeles is 43-35 against the spread this season and 23-15 ATS at home, while OKC is 37-41 ATS and 18-19 on the road. The Thunder are just 6-12 ATS in their last 18 games. The Lakers have lost their past two but are 7-3 overall in their last 10. Injuries will play a major role here, but the Thunder's magic number to clinch the West's top seed is two, so they might lack urgency with it all but locked up. OKC is winning in 81% of model simulations, but L.A. is covering the spread 54% of the time.

Over 223.5

The Lakers have been struggling to play defense in recent games, allowing Cooper Flagg to drop 45 points on them in a 134-128 loss on Sunday. The Thunder have scored at least 119 points in all three meetings with L.A. this season, including 139 less than a week ago. Both teams are 42-37 to the Over this season, and OKC has gone Over the total in six of its past eight games. The Lakers' past three have gone Over, and they have surpassed the total in 22 of their 38 home games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 36.5 Points + Assists

The Lakers' defense has been atrocious and with so many stars expected to be on the bench and Gilgeous-Alexander eyeing a repeat MVP award, he should get plenty of looks Tuesday. SGA has 58 points and 16 assists in two games against L.A. this season, sitting out the other. He is averaging 31.4 points and 6.6 assists, and the only question is if he will get enough minutes, but Williams being out could be a positive in that regard. The SportsLine model pegs him for 37.6 points and assists.