The two hottest teams in the NBA face off Friday night when Denver Nuggets host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena, but it could have a different look with just two games left in the regular season. The Thunder (64-16) might be the hottest team in any major sport, coming in on a seven-game streak and boasting 19 victories in their past 20 contests. The Nuggets (52-28) have won 10 in a row. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are questionable for Denver, while OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the favorite to win another league MVP, is one of many Thunder players who will sit out.

Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are among 10 players ruled out as the Thunder have clinched the top seed in the West. Jokic (wrist), Murray (shoulder) and Aaron Gordon (hamstring) are all questionable for Denver, which is in the third spot, one game ahead of the Lakers and Rockets. Peyton Watson (hamstring) and Spencer Jones (hamstring) are also out for the Nuggets.

If you're looking to get into betting on the NBA and parlay betting, you can start with a three-leg same-game parlay. We have one for Thunder vs. Nuggets, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and information from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. It entered Week 25 on a sizzling 47-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Thunder vs. Nuggets same-game parlay picks

Nuggets -12.5

Under 231.5

Jared McCain 20+ Points

Same-game parlay odds: +900

Nuggets -12.5

The Thunder are going for the season sweep after winning three matchups already this season, the most recent a 129-126 home victory March 9. However, with only eight players available and with Denver having more to play for, the likelihood is low that OKC will finish off the sweep. The SportsLine model has the Nuggets winning in 88% of its simulations and covering the spread 67% of the time.

Under 231.5

The Under is hitting in 59.8% of simulations, earning the pick a "B" grade from the SportsLine model. Jokic, Murray and Gordon are the top three scorers for the Nuggets, combining for about 70 points per game. The Thunder will be without their top five scorers, with Jared McCain (10.3 ppg) and Andrew Wiggins (9.4) the top scorers who have not been ruled out for OKC. The model is projecting the final score to come in five points under this total.

Jared McCain 20+ Points

With so many top players out, reserves will play a huge role for the Thunder, and McCain is one of the top scorers who won't be resting for this one. The SportsLine model expects him to step up, projecting him for 23.7 points. The second-year guard averages 17 minutes per game but has hit double digits in scoring the past three times he has topped 20 minutes. He averaged 27 minutes over three games in late March and averaged 19 points in those games.