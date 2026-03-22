Two playoff contenders will meet Sunday evening in Boston as the Minnesota Timberwolves head to the East Coast to face the Boston Celtics. The Timberwolves, who are four games ahead of the Phoenix Suns for the No. 6 spot in the West, have played .500 basketball over their last 10 games and come into Sunday's contest off a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Celtics have won seven of their last 10, including their last four games. They beat the Memphis Grizzlies 117-112 on Friday.

Jaylen Brown, who has paced the Celtics this season with 28.5 points per game, is considered probable for this contest. Nikola Vucevic remains out. On Minnesota's side, star guard Anthony Edwards continues to recover from a knee injury. Naz Reid is listed as questionable and he has missed the last two games.

We've built a three-leg same-game parlay for Timberwolves vs. Celtics with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. The model entered Week 22 on a sizzling 42-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Timberwolves vs. Celtics same-game parlay picks

Timberwolves +9.5

Over 221.5

Jayson Tatum Over 21.5 points

Timberwolves +9.5

Even with Edwards sidelined, the Timberwolves will have an advantage on the interior with Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert. Minnesota is 14-20 ATS on the season as the road team but that number looks better at 5-6 ATS as a road underdog. Boston is 28-23 ATS but the Celtics haven't been as convincing at home. They are just 14-15 ATS as home favorites, and the SportsLine model sees Minnesota covering in 59% of simulations for a "B" grade.

Over 221.5

The Over hits in 68% of model simulations for another "B" grade, and both of these teams can score the ball at will. The Timberwolves rank sixth in points per game on the season and while the Celtics are only 20th, they are second in offensive rating. Boston is first in offensive rating at home. Although both teams rank in the top 10 in defensive rating on the season, they should have enough firepower even without Edwards and Vucevic to get past this line.

Jayson Tatum Over 21.5 points

Tatum had a brutal showing against the Grizzlies, going 3-for-15 from the floor and finishing with 13 points. The forward has put up at least 20 points in five of the seven games he's played, and his minutes are starting to increase. The SportsLine props model projects him for 24.5 points.

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