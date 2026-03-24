There's a light four-game NBA schedule on the docket for Tuesday, March 24, headlined by a pivotal clash in the Western Conference between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns. We'll take a look at the best trades for Tuesday's NBA games using the latest Kalshi promo code and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. The model entered Week 23 on a sizzling 44-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Best NBA trades for Tuesday, March 24

The New York Knicks have quietly won six games in a row as they attempt to keep pace with the Boston Celtics and possibly grab the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. New York has taken advantage of a favorable schedule, which will continue on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans haven't quite joined the tank race and are actually a half-game up on the Grizzlies as the No. 11 seed in the West, but they have only an outside chance at the No. 10 seed for the final play-in spot. The Knicks win by more than 8.5 points in 67% of SportsLine simulations, which gets a "B" grade from the model.

Another team in the mix for the No. 2 seed in the East is the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have won three in a row heading into Tuesday's matchup with the Orlando Magic. The Magic are on a five-game losing streak but they sit just 1.5 games back of the No. 6 spot, which is the final automatic playoff berth. Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Anthony Black are all out for Orlando while Jarrett Allen remains sidelined for Cleveland. The Magic offer value as they win in 31% of SportsLine simulations as big underdogs. These two teams played in a thrilling seven-game playoff series a few seasons ago and could be in line for another potential postseason meeting given how the standings are shaping up.

The Nuggets and Suns enter Tuesday's game as playoff teams in different situations. The Nuggets are in a heated four-team battle for the No. 3 seed in the West, with those four squads separated by a combined 2.5 games. The Suns have an outside shot at catching the Rockets for the No. 6 seed but have a four-game cushion on the Clippers for the No. 7 seed in the play-in zone. Both teams come into Tuesday's matchup feeling good, as the Nuggets have won two in a row and the Suns blew out the Raptors on Sunday. Phoenix triumphs on Tuesday in 45% of SportsLine simulations, offering value as a sizable underdog.