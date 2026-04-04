Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs go for a 12th consecutive victory Saturday when they visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for a potential Western Conference playoffs preview. The Spurs have moved within just two games of the NBA-best and West-leading Oklahoma City Thunder. The Nuggets are fourth in the West and have won seven in a row. Denver handed San Antonio its only loss in its past 17 games back on March 13 in San Antonio, when Jamal Murray scored 39 points and Jokic had 31 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists in a 136-131 victory. Wembanyama missed that matchup with an ankle injury.

Wembanyama returned for the game following that loss to the Nuggets and is averaging 26 points, 12.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists in the nine games since. The Spurs have no noteworthy injuries. Peyton Watson (hamstring) and Spencer Jones (hamstring) are out for Denver and Tim Hardaway Jr. (knee) is probable.

Those interested in parlay betting should take a look at the three-leg same-game parlay we've put together for Spurs vs. Nuggets, using odds from DraftKings and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons.

The model entered Week 24 on a sizzling 46-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns. Use the latest DraftKings promo code to receive your offer and tail this same-game parlay.

Spurs vs. Nuggets same-game parlay picks

Under 242.5

Victor Wembanyama Under 40.5 Points + Rebounds

Jamal Murray Under 35.5 Points + Assists + Rebounds

Same-game parlay odds: +400

Under 242.5

The teams exploded when they met last time, but Wembanyama in the middle changes the complexion of the game. The teams combine for just under 240 points per contest and allow an average of 228 between them. The Nuggets have gone Over their total in 46 of 77 games, but 28 of those Overs have come on the road. San Antonio has gone Under in 25 of 42 away games and the Under has hit in four of its past five overall. The SportsLine model has the Under hitting in just shy of 56% of its simulations.

Victor Wembanyama Under 40.5 Points + Rebounds

The big man has been making a hard push for the MVP, but he hasn't played yet against the Nuggets this season. He scored 20 points the last time he faced them. Of course, he also had a career-high 23 rebounds in that matchup, but that isn't likely to happen again Saturday. He averages 36.2 points and rebounds combined for the season. The SportsLine model has him coming in under even that, with the props model projecting him for 33.5, a substantial difference that makes the Under here a 4.5-star play.

Jamal Murray Under 35.5 Points + Assists + Rebounds

Murray played a big part in that huge total in the last matchup, but again Wembanyama's presence alters the dynamics. All of the San Antonio star's rebounds were on the defensive end on his career night against Denver last January, so there won't be a lot of second chances. The Spurs are second in the NBA in defensive rating during their win streak. Murray had 27 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds combined over two games against the Spurs last year with the big man in San Antonio's lineup. The SportsLine model pegs Murray for 32.7 PRA.