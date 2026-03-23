The San Antonio Spurs are one of the hottest team in the NBA, winning five in a row and nine of their last ten. They'll go for a sixth straight victory and continue their quest to chase down the Oklahoma City Thunder when they visit the Miami Heat on Monday. Miami, which is ninth in the Eastern Conference, has lost four straight games. Tipoff at Kaseya Center is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Norman Powell is listed as questionable for Miami, while Andrew Wiggins and Jaime Jaquez are probable. Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle are both questionable for San Antonio.

We've built a three-leg same-game parlay for Miami vs. San Antonio using odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 23 on a sizzling 44-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Spurs vs. Heat same-game parlay picks

Under 243.5

Victor Wembanyama Under 42.5 points + assists + rebounds

Tyler Herro Under 31.5 points + assists + rebounds

Under 243.5 total points

The model expects a moderate game environment here as the Under hits in 62.2% of its simulated outcomes. It will be interesting to see how many of the players listed as questionable actually suit up for this game and how many minutes they play, as the names on the injury report aren't exactly lightweights. Additional absences from that group could lead to a lower score.

Victor Wembanyama Under 42.5 points + assists + rebounds

As good as Wemby is, this is a big number for him, especially with Castle potentially returning to the lineup. Castle would take some of the scoring burden off Wembanyama's hands and if this game becomes a blowout, the big Frenchman may not play enough to hit this mark. This would be his fourth Under in five games. The SportsLine props model projects Wembanyama for 36.3 PRA.

Tyler Herro Under 31.5 points + assists + rebounds

The SportsLine model likes this Under at 30.5 (it has Herro projected for 26.3), so getting the extra PRA only helps. Wiggins' return could lead to a lightening of the load for Herro. The Spurs are also third in the NBA in defensive rating, making this a tough matchup for Miami's guard.

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