No team has been better to start the 2025-26 NBA season than the 33-7 Oklahoma City Thunder, but they've had a hard time with the 27-12 San Antonio Spurs, who have handed OKC three of those seven losses. The Spurs are in Oklahoma City Tuesday night for another matchup between the top teams in the Western Conference after last beating the Thunder on Christmas Day. Oklahoma City has won three in a row and seven of its last 10 entering Tuesday, while the Spurs are 5-5 and are coming off a one-point loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Tipoff for Spurs vs. Thunder is set for at 8 p.m. ET at the Paycor Center. OKC is an 8.5-point home favorite, per the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the Over/Under for total points is 229.5. The Thunder are -334 on the money line (wager $334 to win $100) and the Spurs are +265 underdogs (wager $100 to win $265).

The Spurs have emerged as a legit title contender in the Western Conference with Victor Wembanyama back in full force after a blood clot ended his 2024-25 season early, and he's leading the team in scoring and rebounding while averaging a double-double per game. As for the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is among the league leaders in scoring once again as he's coming off an MVP season. Both these stars are part of our NBA same-game parlay for Spurs vs. Thunder at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Under 229.5

The Spurs are 23-17 to the Under this year while OKC is 19-21 to the Under. Two of the three meetings between these teams have failed to clear this number, and each of the Spurs' last six games have finished Under the total. The Thunder have had three straight Overs after four Unders in a row. The Under hits in roughly 57% of SportsLine simulations.

Victor Wembanyama Over 9.5 rebounds

Wembanyama has gone Under this line in two of the first three meetings with the Thunder, but he pulled down 11 in the last matchup on Christmas and is averaging 11.1 rebounds per game this season. Wemby is projected to pull down 10.7 rebounds against the Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 37.5 points + assists

SGA is averaging 38.4 points + assists per game on the year, but he's averaged just 33.7 per contest in three meetings with the Spurs this season. The SportsLine model pegs the reigning MVP for 35.8 points + assists on Tuesday.

