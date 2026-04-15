The NBA Play-In Tournament continues on with two more games on Wednesday, April 15, as the race to secure the final spots in the NBA Playoffs is nearly over. The Charlotte Hornets won on a last-second shot Tuesday night and will face the loser of Wednesday's Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers clash, where the winner will advance to face the Boston Celtics. The winner on Friday will face the No. 1 seed Detroit Pistons in the first round. Over in the Western Conference, the Trail Blazers took down the Phoenix Suns and now have a date with the San Antonio Spurs. The Suns will take on the winner of Wednesday's battle between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. The winner of that Friday affair gets a date with the reigning champs, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Here, we break down the latest Magic vs. 76ers and Warriors vs. Clippers odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook with pick recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model is on a 38-17 roll on its top-rated NBA spread picks entering the NBA Playoffs dating back to last season, and it has returned well over $10,000 in NBA betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. Bettors interested in parlay betting also have plenty of choices between spread betting, Over/Under bets and player prop betting for Wednesday's two games.

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NBA Play-In Tournament picks for Wednesday, April 15

Magic-76ers Under 224.5

Paul George Under 26.5 Points + Rebounds

Warriors-Clippers Under 221.5

Stephen Curry Under 26.5 Points

Magic-76ers Under 224.5

This is the fourth meeting between these two teams, with the 76ers taking two of the previous three matchups this season. Two of those games went well Over this total, while the other finished Under. That was the most recent matchup, which came back in January. The SportsLine model expects another low-scoring affair, with the Under its top-rated recommendation. The model has a total final score projection of 217 points, and the Under on the consensus line of 224.5 hits in 63% of simulations.

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Paul George Under 26.5 Points + Rebounds

George averaged 22.6 points + rebounds this year, and he had 27 total in his one matchup against the Magic. The model projects the veteran forward to have 22.6 combined points and rebounds on Wednesday, a 4-star recommendation that comes in well Under this line. George finished the year with five straight Unders on this 26.5 line.

Warriors-Clippers Under 221.5

The Clippers have had the Warriors' number this year, to say the least, winning each of the three matchups between these two teams. Of those three games, only one finished with more than 221.5 total points, and that was with the teams combining for 225 in the season finale on Monday. The model has a total point projection of 216 points, and the Under hits in nearly 60% of its 10,000 simulations.

Stephen Curry Under 26.5 Points

Along with the Under on the total, the model also expects the biggest name in this matchup to go Under his points prop line of 26.5. That player would be Curry, who averaged 26.6 points per game in an injury-plagued season. The veteran sharpshooter scored 24 points against the Clippers in the season finale on Monday, and he averaged 23.3 points per game against them this year. The model projects Curry for 24.2 points on Wednesday.

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