The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue on Sunday with four must-see matchups. Several of the league's biggest stars will take the court, including Jayson Tatum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cade Cunningham and De'Aaron Fox, offering plenty of star power as options for NBA prop betting. Fox and the Spurs are the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, and he's had success against the Trail Blazers this season. In his last meeting against Portland, Fox finished with 25 points, seven assists and five rebounds. The SportsLine Projection Model has taken that into account, and is backing Fox to go Over his scoring total (18.5) for Sunday NBA player props.

The model is also backing Tatum to be effective on the offensive end of the floor when the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers at 1 p.m. ET. Before locking in Sunday NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 23-9 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks on Sunday

Jayson Tatum, Celtics, Over 37.5 points + rebounds + assists

Franz Wagner, Magic, Over 24.5 points + rebounds + assists

De'Aaron Fox, Spurs, Over 18.5 points

Jayson Tatum, Celtics, Over 37.5 points + rebounds + assists

Tatum has missed the majority of the season after suffering an Achilles injury last season. Tatum sat out Boston's final two regular-season games, but he's been extremely effective leading up to the NBA Playoffs. Over five regular-season appearances in April, Tatum averaged 23.6 points, 12.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists in 36.2 minutes per contest. SportsLine's model is projecting Tatum will be effective again on Sunday, projecting the star forward to finish with 41.6 points + rebounds + assists.

Franz Wagner, Magic, Over 24.5 points + rebounds + assists

Wagner is coming off a productive performance in Orlando's dominant 121-90 victory over the Hornets on Friday. Wagner racked up 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists against Charlotte. Wagner has now scored 18 or more points in three of his past four games and has racked up at least five rebounds in each of his last four contests. Wagner is averaging 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, and SportsLine's model is projecting he'll finish with 27.4 points + rebounds + assists on Sunday.

De'Aaron Fox, Spurs, Over 18.5 points

Fox enters tonight's contest averaging 18.6 points per game, and he's finished with at least 18 points in each of his past three contests, which includes scoring 24 or more twice. With teams focusing on defending Victor Wembanyama, Fox is able to use his quickness to beat defenders and get open looks. In San Antonio's last meeting against Portland, Fox finished with 25 points. SportsLine's model is projecting Fox will score 20.4 points on Sunday.