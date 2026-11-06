The 2026-27 NBA season rolls along on Friday with nine games on the schedule as the 76ers, Spurs, Trail Blazers and Lakers all attempt to keep their winning streaks going. Someone's streak will end with Portland and Los Angeles playing each other. We'll go over the best NBA player prop bets you can make for Friday's games with help from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. Trade $25+ on the NBA using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

The SportsLine Projection Model has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 3 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-11 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns. All odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. Get $200 in bonus bets after spending $5+ and 3 free months of NBA League Pass with the latest DraftKings promo code:

NBA player props for Friday, Nov. 6

Jayson Tatum Over 7.5 rebounds (+102)

Donovan Mitchell Over 24.5 points (-121)

Walker Kessler Over 23.5 points + rebounds (-109)

Jayson Tatum Over 7.5 rebounds vs. Hornets (+102)

There's a possibility the Celtics start pulling away fairly early in this game as the Hornets will be without Kon Knueppel. Charlotte is also without Grant Williams and Moussa Diabate is questionable. Tatum has always been a solid rebounder and although he has gotten off to a bit of a slow start on the glass, this is a favorable matchup. The SportsLine props model has him at 8.6 boards on Friday.

Donovan Mitchell Over 24.5 points vs. 76ers (-121)

Mitchell has gone Over this line just once in his last five contests, but that one instance came on Wednesday against the Thunder. The Cavaliers guard will be motivated to snap his team's two-game skid and the opponent is a high-profile one in the 76ers, who have won five in a row. The SportsLine props model projects Mitchell for 25.1 points in this game.

Walker Kessler Over 23.5 points + rebounds (-109)

Kessler managed 13 points and eight rebounds in the last matchup against Portland but the big man's home/road splits are quite drastic, even with a small sample size. Kessler is averaging 18.4 points per game at home compared to 9.5 on the road, and that's enough to make me feel comfortable backing his Over on this prop on Friday night. The SportsLine props model has Kessler at 23.1 points + rebounds in this matchup of the top two teams in the Western Conference standings.