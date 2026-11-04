After a day off, the NBA returns on Wednesday with a packed slate, including a nationally broadcast doubleheader of Pistons vs. 76ers and Mavericks vs. Spurs. We'll go over the best player prop bets available at the best sports betting apps for Wednesday's games with help from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. Trade on the NBA using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 3 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-11 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns. All odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. Get $200 in bonus bets after spending $5+ and 3 free months of NBA League Pass with the latest DraftKings promo code:

NBA player props for Wednesday, Nov. 4

Paul Reed Over 21.5 points + rebounds (-108)

Kyrie Irving Over 19.5 points (-120)

Paul Reed Over 21.5 points

With Jalen Duren sidelined with a hamstring injury, Paul Reed should get the lion's share of the minutes at center for Detroit. The matchup with a strong 76ers team means the game should stay tight for 48 minutes and Reed shouldn't be rested down the stretch. The SportsLine props model forecasts Reed to total 25.1 points + rebounds. Bet on NBA player props with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get $250 in bet resets:

Kyrie Irving Over 19.5 points

The Mavs have a tough task in their hands with a trip to defensively strong San Antonio, but Irving should be able to clear this line. Like with Reed above, the nature of the game means that unless Dallas finds itself on the business end of a blowout, Irving should be on the floor deep into the fourth quarter. Irving also has the explosiveness to drive to the basket and take advantage of the minutes when Victor Wembanyama is on the bench and can't guard the rim. The SportsLine props model projects Irving for 22.7 points.