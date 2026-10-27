There are only four games on the NBA schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 27 but that doesn't mean bettors are short of options when it comes to locking in player props. We'll go over the best player prop bets available at the best sports betting apps for Tuesday's games with help from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. Trade on the NBA using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

The model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-10 (72%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns. All odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. Get $200 in bonus bets after spending $5+ and 3 free months of NBA League Pass with the latest DraftKings promo code:

NBA player props for Tuesday, Oct. 27

Josh Hart Over 7.5 rebounds vs. Pistons

The Knicks are having a bit of a championship hangover, starting the 2026-27 campaign 0-3. Hart has been crashing the boards though, as he's collected 27 rebounds across those three games. Detroit's front line struggled to contain opponents on the glass in the playoffs, and Hart continues to be one of the best rebounding guards in the league. He should be able to get at least eight against the Pistons. The SportsLine props model has Hart at 9.2 rebounds on Tuesday. Bet on NBA player props with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get $250 in bet resets:

Luka Doncic Under 31.5 points vs. Trail Blazers

Doncic is fresh off a 52-point effort against the Jazz, but he has shot below 40% from the floor in two of the team's three games to start the season. Eventually, his percentages should improve, but the Trail Blazers are a good defensive team. They were 12th in defensive rating last season and are third to start this season, so Doncic's inefficient shooting could continue. The SportsLine props model has him at 29.4 points for this game.