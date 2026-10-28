The NBA offers a 12-game schedule on Wednesday, Oct. 28, including a nationally broadcast doubleheader with the Philadelphia 76ers visiting the Indiana Pacers and the Dallas Mavericks hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder. We'll go over the best player prop bets available at the best sports betting apps for Wednesday's games with help from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. Trade on the NBA using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:
The model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-10 (72%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns. All odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. Get $200 in bonus bets after spending $5+ and 3 free months of NBA League Pass with the latest DraftKings promo code:
NBA player props for Wednesday, Oct. 28
- LeBron James Over 30.5 points + rebounds + assists (-117)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 42.5 points + rebounds + assists (-117)
LeBron James Over 30.5 PRA vs. Pacers (-117)
The NBA's all-time leading scorer has exceeded this line in two of the four games he's played for the 76ers. James could have more freedom to operate on Wednesday with Ivica Zubac out for the Pacers and Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard both questionable. The SportsLine props model has LeBron projected for 36.1 PRA on Wednesday. Bet on NBA player props with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get $250 in bet resets:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 42.5 PRA vs. Mavericks
The two-time reigning MVP will have to carry quite a heavy burden on Wednesday against the Mavs. Gilgeous-Alexander will be operating without Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace after their injuries earlier this week, while Alex Caruso, Chet Holmgren and Thomas Sorber will also be out on Wednesday. That means the ball should be in SGA's hands early and often in Dallas. The SportsLine props model projects Gilgeous-Alexander for a whopping 59.7 PRA on Wednesday.