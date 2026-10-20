The NBA is back in action on Tuesday with three games on the docket for Opening Night, headlined by a primetime doubleheader featuring the Philadelphia 76ers visiting the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sports fans looking to bet on the NBA, specifically NBA player prop betting, at the best sports betting apps should check out what we've spotlighted for Tuesday's games with help from the SportsLine Projection Model. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters the 2026-27 season off yet another huge season, including going 26-10 (72%) on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns. Here's a look at the best player props for Tuesday's games, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Get $200 after spending $5+ and 3 free months of NBA League Pass with the latest DraftKings promo code:

NBA player props for Opening Night

LeBron James Under 7.5 assists

James joins a talented 76ers squad featuring plenty of scoring with Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown. It would be reasonable to think the King will try to get his new teammates going and distribute the ball more, especially as he enters his 24th season in the NBA. James is going to want to preserve his body for the games that really matter, so expect him to get others going to start the year. That being said, the SportsLine props model has James at 6.3 assists on Tuesday.

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 18.5 points

The big man enters the 2026-27 campaign without the extension he desired, so there's a chance he tries to make a big statement early. Towns was excellent in the playoffs last season for the Knicks, averaging 15.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game on 55/45/90 shooting splits. He's projected for 19.7 points in SportsLine's props model, and he averaged 19 points per game in four games against the Sixers last season. Bet on NBA player props and more at BetMGM using the promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Victor Wembanyama Under 38.5 points + rebounds

This may seem like a silly prop bet considering Wembanyama's prowess in the paint. The Spurs big man was dominant against the Thunder in last year's Western Conference Finals. He tallied 41 points and 24 rebounds in Game 1 and finished the series averaging 27.3 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. However, the Thunder managed to contain Wembanyama during the regular season. He averaged 18.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game in five meetings against OKC, including the NBA Cup. The SportsLine props model has him at 32.5 points + rebounds on Tuesday. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus: