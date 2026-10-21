After an exciting three-game opening slate on Tuesday, the NBA explodes with a packed Wednesday schedule highlighted by a nationally broadcast doubleheader of Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors. Sports fans looking to bet on the NBA, specifically NBA player prop betting, at the best sports betting apps should check out what we've spotlighted for Wednesday's games with help from the SportsLine Projection Model. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters the 2026-27 season off yet another huge season, including going 26-10 (72%) on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns. Here's a look at some of the best player props for Wednesday's games, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Get $200 after spending $5+ and 3 free months of NBA League Pass with the latest DraftKings promo code:

NBA player props for Wednesday

Nikola Vucevic Over 4.5 rebounds (-142)

Trae Young Under 9.5 assists

Stephen Curry Over 32.5 points + assists + rebounds

Nikola Vucevic Over 4.5 rebounds

The big man is back in Orlando after stints in Chicago and Boston. Vucevic will likely be serving as Wendell Carter Jr.'s backup this time around, but the SportsLine props model still likes him to bring down more than 4.5 boards in this game. The model projects Vooch for 7.9 rebounds against Atlanta.

Trae Young Under 9.5 assists

The Wizards look like a weird team this year and they'll be even weirder in the season opener with top pick AJ Dybantsa sidelined. That's one fewer scorer for Young to dish the ball to, and the Washington offense doesn't exactly look prolific to begin with. The SportsLine props model has Young projected for 7.9 assists on Wednesday. Bet on NBA player props and more at BetMGM using the promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Stephen Curry Over 32.5 points + assists + rebounds

Curry is still the main man for the Warriors after all these years, and he may have to work even harder than usual on Wednesday. Jimmy Butler is still sidelined while he recovers from his ACL injury, but Kristaps Porzingis and Brandin Podziemski are also both on the shelf for Wedsnesday's opener against the Lakers. The ball will be in Curry's hands quite often. The SportsLine props model has the future Hall of Famer projected for 37.7 PRA. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus: