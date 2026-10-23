The 2026-27 NBA regular season is officially in full swing, and Friday's action features 12 games, including the Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics hosting the New York Knicks. Any NBA fans wanting to place bets on Friday, including NBA player prop betting picks, can do so at the best sports betting apps. But before you make any picks of your own, be sure to check out the top NBA prop picks for Friday using the SportsLine Projection Model. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters the 2026-27 season off yet another huge season, including going 26-10 (72%) on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns. Here's a look at some of the best player props for Friday's games, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Get $200 after spending $5+ and 3 free months of NBA League Pass with the latest DraftKings promo code:

NBA player props for Friday

Victor Wembanyama Under 36.5 points + rebounds

Stephen Curry Over 29.5 points + assists

Jalen Brunson Under 25.5 points

Victor Wembanyama Under 36.5 points + rebounds

The Spurs' star big man kicked off the 2026-27 season with a bit of a dud against Oklahoma City. Wembanyama finished his opener with 13 rebounds, but he had just 12 points on 1-of-13 shooting from the field. This comes after scoring 25 points per game last year. Wembanyama will look to play better on Friday with the Rockets coming to town, but the SportsLine model projects 32.8 points + rebounds for an Under on this line of 36.5.

Stephen Curry Over 29.5 points + assists

Curry is back once again for the Warriors, and he began his 18th NBA season with 23 points in a loss to Los Angeles. Surprisingly, Curry was not much of a factor in the assists department, dishing out just one in Golden State's season opener. Curry averaged 26.6 points and 4.7 assists per game last year for an average of 31.3 points + assists per contest, and the SportsLine model has him pegged for 34.4 points + assists on Friday. Bet on NBA player props and more at BetMGM using the promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Jalen Brunson Under 25.5 points

Brunson and the Knicks won last year's NBA Finals, but they were unable to kick off 2026-27 with the bang they were hoping for with an Opening Night loss to Philadelphia. Brunson, a playoff hero who averaged 26.0 points per game each of the last two regular seasons, scored 21 points on 6-of-19 shooting in his first game of the year. His points prop is set at 25.5 for Friday's game against the Celtics, and the SportsLine model is taking the Under with a projection of 23.2 points. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus: