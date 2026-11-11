NBA fans have a big Wednesday to look forward to with 10 games on the schedule, including a nationally broadcast doubleheader of Cavaliers vs. Knicks and Warriors vs. Rockets. We'll go over some of the best NBA player prop bets you can make for Wednesday's games with help from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. Trade $25+ on the NBA using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 4 of the 2026-27 season on a 28-12 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns. All odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. Get $200 in bonus bets after spending $5+ and 3 free months of NBA League Pass with the latest DraftKings promo code:

NBA player props for Wednesday, Nov. 11

Donovan Mitchell Over 4.5 assists (-133)

Cameron Boozer Over 31.5 points + assists + rebounds (-118)

Yaxel Lendeborg Over 18.5 points (-113)

Donovan Mitchell Over 4.5 assists

Mitchell loves to put on a show in his home city of New York, and there's little reason to expect any different on Wednesday. He dished out 11, 6 and 8 assists in the three games prior to his most recent two outings, in which he fell short of this mark by a single assist each time. Look for Mitchell to have a big game at Madison Square Garden. The SportsLine props model has Mitchell projected for 5.2 assists.

Cam Boozer Over 31.5 points + rebounds + assists

The rookie Boozer has had an excellent start to his NBA career and has cleared this line in three of his last five games. He's a big part of why the Grizzlies are a surprising 7-3 in the early going. The SportsLine props model has the former Duke Blue Devil projected for 35.2 PRA.

Yaxel Lendeborg Over 18.5 points

As good as Boozer has been, Lendeborg has been a revelation. The former Michigan forward is proving to be a more than capable second option for the Warriors alongside Stephen Curry and could be the future of the franchise. Lendeborg has hit his points total Over in six of his last 10 games, including in both of his last two. The SportsLine props model has the former Wolverine projected for 22 points on Wednesday.