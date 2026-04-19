The Portland Trail Blazers escaped the NBA Play-In Tournament with a win over the Phoenix Suns, and their reward is a first-round matchup with the San Antonio Spurs, the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoff field, in a series that begins Sunday, April 19. The Spurs went 62-20 this season, good for second in the West and second overall in the NBA behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Blazers went 42-40 during the regular season. San Antonio took two of three from Portland during the regular season.

With the playoffs now under way, if you're interested in betting on the NBA, particularly NBA parlay betting, be sure to check out our same-game parlay for Game 1 of the Blazers vs. Spurs series. This parlay was created with the aid of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times before assigning grades and recommendations for all sorts of bet types, be it money line bets, point spread bets, Over/Under bets and even player prop bets.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 23-9 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

For this parlay, we're using one of the model's top player prop picks along with its spread and Over/Under picks. All odds for this parlay are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

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Trail Blazers vs. Spurs same-game parlay picks

Under 221.5

Spurs -10.5

Victor Wembanyama Under 28.5 points

Same-game parlay odds: +408

Under 221.5

This pick likely has a lot to do with the Spurs, who ranked eighth in points allowed and finished 46-37 to the Under this season. San Antonio's defense is headlined by Wembanyama, who led the NBA in blocks this year. Additionally, the Blazers ranked just 16th in points scored per game, making this a matchup of an elite defense versus an average offense. The Under hits in roughly 53% of model simulations.

Spurs -10.5

The Spurs were one of the league's top teams this year and went 47-36 against the spread. They covered this line in both of their wins over the Blazers this year, and the Spurs had one of the wider point differentials in the league this season. The Spurs also went 22-17-1 ATS at home this year. San Antonio covers in 52% of simulations.

Victor Wembanyama Under 28.5 Points

This is a pretty high line for the San Antonio star, who averaged 25.0 points per game this year. Wemby missed a good chunk of time this year, appearing in 64 games, and did not play in any of San Antonio's three matchups with the Trail Blazers. The model tabs Wembanyama for 27.0 points, noting he's gone Under this line in five of his last eight games when the Spurs are favored and playing against a team that both has a winning record and middle-third defense.