The 2026 NBA Playoffs got rolling Saturday, and there are four more big matchups set for Sunday, which started with the 76ers at the Celtics in an Eastern Conference matchup at 1 p.m ET. The NBA-best and Western Conference top seed Thunder then host the Suns at 3:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Magic at Pistons East matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET and the Trail Blazers at Spurs West battle at 9 p.m. ET.

If you're interested in betting on the NBA and NBA parlay betting, you have to see our NBA Playoffs parlay for Sunday. This parlay was created based on information from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times before assigning grades and recommendations for all sorts of bets, from money line bets to point spread bets, Over/Under bets and player prop bets.

The model has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 23-9 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Our Sunday parlay features two of the model's top player prop picks and an Over/Under pick that the model has graded strongly. All odds for this parlay are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

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Sunday NBA Playoffs parlay picks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 30.5 Points (-102)

Magic-Pistons Under 220.5 (-108)

Victor Wembanyama Under 27.5 points (-110)

Same-game parlay odds: +628

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 30.5 Points (-102)

SGA is likley going to win a second consecutive MVP award -- he's the +100 favorite at FanDuel ahead of Victor Wembanyama (+600) -- and for good reason. He averaged 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists in the regular season and led the Thunder to the best record in the league. His consistency is a hallmark, and he has scored 20 or more points in 128 consecutive games. He does it all for OKC and will ramp it up as much as he can in the postseason, so the SportsLine model pegs him for 32.2 points.

Magic-Pistons Under 220.5 (-108)

The Pistons are one of the league's best defensive teams, sitting right behind Boston and OKC in points allowed per game (107.9). The Magic aren't as strong, but they're 13th in scoring defense (115.1). Orlando is 45-39 to the Over this season, but the Pistons are 44-38 to the Under. The Under has hit in five of the past six between these teams in Detroit. The SportsLine model has this one coming in well under 210 points, with Under 219.5 hitting in 70.2% of its simulations, good for a 'B' grade.

Victor Wembanyama Under 27.5 Points (-110)

The big man averages 25 points per game and has gone Under this line in five of his past eight. He'll get his points, but this is a high number for him, and a lot of his important work in the playoffs will come on the boards and on the defensive end. He hasn't faced the Blazers this season but is averaging 24.6 points in five career games against them. Portland knows if it is going to be competitive in this series, it will have to slow Wemby down to some degree. The model projects him to score 26.7 points.