The NBA Playoffs kicked off with four games Saturday, and four more get started Sunday, which features two matchups from each conference. The Philadelphia 76ers visited the Boston Celtics to get things started at 1 p.m. ET, and the later matchups are Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs.

We have scoured the odds for value to find the best bets you can make on these four contests, using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and picks from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, enters the postseason on a 38-17 roll dating back to last season. It has returned well over $10,000 in NBA betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons.

Bettors interested in spread betting, Over/Under bets and player prop betting have to see the model's top picks. And if you're interested in parlay betting, you could even combine these picks into one profitable play at FanDuel.

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NBA Playoffs picks, best bets for Sunday, April 19

76ers +12.5 (-108)

The Celtics are the No. 2 seed in the East, while the 76ers enter the playoffs after taking down the Magic in the Play-In Tournament. Boston is a heavy favorite, especially with Philly big man Joel Embiid expected to miss the start of this series. The model thinks this line is too wide, however, with the 76ers covering in nearly 60% of simulations. These teams split the season series this year 2-2, and Philadelphia was 43-39 against the spread this year.

Jaylen Brown Over 6.5 rebounds (+124)

This is one of the model's top prop picks for Sunday's four-game slate. Brown averaged 6.9 rebounds this season, and with Embiid likely out for Game 1, that could make it easier for Boston players to secure rebounds. The model has Brown projected for 7.2 rebounds, and the Over on 6.5 is currently plus money at FanDuel.

Suns money line vs. Thunder (+660)

The Suns survived the Play-In Tournament with a win over the Golden State Warriors on Friday, and their reward is facing the No. 1 seed Thunder, who won the NBA Finals last year. The Suns are heavy underdogs in Game 1 and the series as a whole, but they did win two of five matchups against the Thunder this year. The SportsLine model has Phoenix winning outright in roughly 30% of simulations, returning value at the current +660 price point at FanDuel.

Magic-Pistons Under 219.5 (-110)

The Pistons continued their stellar rise from the basement of the NBA just two years ago, securing the No. 1 seed in the East. Their first test is a Magic team that made it out of the NBA Play-In Tournament. While the Magic leaned to the Over this year, the Pistons went 44-38 to the Under while ranking third in points allowed per game. The model likes the Under here, with that side of the total cashing in nearly 70% of its 10,000 simulations.

Spurs -10.5 (-114)

The Thunder are heavy favorites to repeat as NBA champs, but the Spurs have the second-shortest futures betting odds at FanDuel, especially given they gave OKC fits this year. That matchup wouldn't occur until the Western Conference Finals, and San Antonio kicks off its playoff run against Portland, which won its first NBA Play-In Tournament game to earn a main postseason spot. The Spurs are big favorites and cover here in 52% of simulations. San Antonio went 47-36 against the spread this year.

De'Aaron Fox Over 1.5 steals (+162)

At +162 at FanDuel, the model is all about Fox going Over his 1.5 steals prop line. Fox averaged 1.2 steals per game this season, but his steal numbers against the Blazers were stellar. He had three swipes in each of the Spurs' three matchups with Portland this season.

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