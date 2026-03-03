Sports fans looking to use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades can target NBA action on Tuesday. Fittingly, there are 10 games on the schedule, headlined by a must-see Eastern Conference showdown between the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Pistons are $0.58 per share to win, while the Cavaliers are $0.44.

Kalshi is a prediction market where users can buy contracts for outcomes of events, including NBA games. Kalshi is similar to a stock market, as users buy contracts at various share prices to signify how likely an outcome will occur. The New York Knicks are trading at 59 cents a share on Kalshi for Tuesday's game against the Toronto Raptors, implying New York has a 59% chance to win. Users can cash out of Kalshi contracts prior to the event settling, and share prices on a particular team can change throughout the day. Kalshi pays $1 for each successful contract.

Best NBA trades for Tuesday, March 3

The Pistons have won three in a row and eight of their last 10 heading into Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, who have rattled off seven victories in their last 10 games. These teams played an overtime thriller on Friday, with Detroit prevailing thanks to some timely buckets late and missed free throws by Cleveland. The Cavaliers will get James Harden back for this contest but Donovan Mitchell remains sidelined. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Cavaliers winning in 48% of simulations and on Kalshi, you can buy Cleveland shares at $0.44.

We will not get to see Victor Wembanyama and Joel Embiid go head to head when the San Antonio Spurs visit the Philadelphia 76ers with the former league MVP ruled out. Philadelphia is also unlikely to have Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George is still serving his suspension. The Spurs saw their 11-game winning streak end on Sunday against the Knicks, so they'll be looking to get back on track against an injury-riddled opponent. San Antonio wins in 75% of model simulations, and the Spurs are trading at $0.75 per share on Kalshi.

After losing three games in a row, the Los Angeles Lakers have taken care of business in their last two contests and should be able to get past the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday evening. The Pelicans are in the Western Conference cellar, though they have won six of their last 10 games. The SportsLine model actually sees value on New Orleans as it wins in 30% of simulations. Those looking to back the Pelicans on Kalshi can do so at $0.24 per share.