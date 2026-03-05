There are nine games on the NBA schedule for Thursday, March 5, headlined by a potential Finals preview between the Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs as well a matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets. Sports fans can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades on Thursday's NBA games.

Kalshi is a prediction market that allows users to buy contracts for events, including NBA games. It's like a stock market where you can purchase a share of a particular outcome, such as a team to win. For example, the Phoenix Suns are priced at 83 cents a share against the Chicago Bulls, implying the Suns have an 83% chance of winning. Kalshi pays out $1 for each successful contract. Users can cash out of their contracts before an event settles, and share prices can change leading up to the event like a typical market.

Best NBA trades for Thursday, March 5

The Pistons and Spurs met a few weeks ago, with San Antonio beating Detroit 114-103 as part of its 11-game winning streak. The Spurs saw their winning run end Sunday at the hands of the Knicks but did crush the 76ers on Tuesday. The Pistons are 3-1 since that loss to San Antonio. They last played against the Cavaliers on Tuesday, losing 113-109. The SportsLine Projection Model sees value on Detroit as the Pistons win in 46% of simulations. On Kalshi, you can trade for Detroit at 41 cents a share.

Two playoff hopefuls meet on Thursday when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Toronto Raptors. Minnesota has won four in a row and is now tied with Houston for the No. 3 spot in the West, while Toronto tries to avoid the play-in zone in the East. The Raptors have played .500 basketball over their last 10 games but they win in 39% of SportsLine simulations to bring value. You can trade for the Raptors at 33 cents a share on Kalshi.

Speaking of Houston, the Rockets will be happy to be back at home where they are 20-7 on the season. This team won two of its last three road games and now gets eight of its next 10 games at the Toyota Center, beginning Thursday with the Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry remains out for the Warriors, who appear to be destined for the play-in once again. The Rockets win in 84% of SportsLine simulations and on Kalshi, you can trade for them at 77 cents a share.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets are separated by just half a game in the Western Conference standings when they face each other Thursday evening. The Lakers have won three in a row but they have consistently been bothered by the Nuggets, who have eliminated Los Angeles in two of the last three postseasons. Denver remains without Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson, while Cam Johnson is considered questionable. The Lakers win in 47% of SportsLine simulations to offer more value and you can trade for L.A. on Kalshi at 37 cents a share.