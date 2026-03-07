There are six games on the NBA schedule for Saturday, March 7, and both conference leaders will be in action while a couple of streaks are on the line. Sports fans can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades on Saturday's NBA games.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking for a sixth consecutive victory when they host the Orlando Magic on Saturday, while the Milwaukee Bucks try to snap a four-game slide at home against the Utah Jazz. The Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder host the Golden State Warriors, and East leaders the Detroit Pistons are at home against the Brooklyn Nets.

Kalshi is a prediction market that allows users to buy contracts for events, including NBA games. It's like a stock market where you can purchase a share of a particular outcome, such as a team to win. For example, the Bucks are priced at 80 cents per share against Utah, implying that Milwaukee has an 80% chance of winning. Kalshi pays out $1 for each successful contract. Users can cash out of their contracts before an event settles, and share prices can change leading up to the event like a typical market. Sign up for Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS and get $10 cash bonus after making $10 in trades:

Best NBA trades for Saturday, March 6

Neither the Pistons nor the Thunder are expected to have major trouble on Saturday, but there's a reason they play these games. And there's also good reason for different pricing on the trades at Kalshi, so even if OKC is far more likely to win, you can try to find a position where it makes sense to trade on their opponents.

The Pistons will be glad to get home after losing two of three games on their road trip, including a 121-106 loss at West contender San Antonio. They'll be even happier to see the Nets, whom they throttled by 53 points (130-77) at the start of February. Detroit also won by 18 in Brooklyn early in the season, which is why the Nets are trading at 12 cents per share to win at Kalshi. The SportsLine Projection Model has Detroit winning in 90% of simulations, and they are trading for 90 cents at Kalshi, but you can trade Yes on Detroit winning by more than 14.5 points for 50 cents. The model has them winning by more than 14.5 points in 67% of simulations.

The Thunder won their first two meetings of the season with the Warriors by a combined 36 points. Then they won the most recent one by 37 (131-94). The last meeting was shortly after Stephen Curry went out with a knee injury, and he won't be back real soon. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30 points in the three games since he came back from an abdominal injury, and OKC has won seven of eight games since the All-Star break. Golden State is 3-4 since the break but is winning in 28% of the SportsLine model simulations. You can get excellent value if you trade on the Warriors to win at 13 cents per share on Kalshi. Sign up for Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS here:

The Timberwolves have rebounded in a big way from a five-game losing streak in mid-January. They have lost just four of their 17 games since then. Anthony Edwards is third in the league in scoring (29.5 per game) and Rudy Gobert is third in rebounding (11.5) for Minnesota. The Magic lead the Southeast Division but are seventh in the Eastern Conference. They have won consecutive games, but the model has Minnesota winning 78% of the time, and you can trade on the Timberwolves to win at 71 cents per share.

The Milwaukee Bucks' rough season continues, but a visit by the Jazz could make things a little better. The Jazz are 14th in the Western Conference, 29.5 games behind leader OKC, and have lost 23 of their 31 road games. The Bucks are 11th in the East but still have their eyes on a play-in tournament spot. They won five of six before the current slide, so Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. will be looking to put an end to it. Utah wins in 15% of SportsLine simulations, so there is a little bit of value on the Jazz at Kalshi, where you can trade on them to win at 22 cents per share. Trade on the NBA on Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS here: