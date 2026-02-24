With 11 NBA games on the schedule for Tuesday, there are plenty of prediction markets you can target with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $10 cash bonus after making $10 in trades. Some of Tuesday's top games include the New York Knicks taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic visiting the Los Angeles Lakers. Here, we share some of the top trades you can make with the latest Kalshi promo code with the aid of the SportsLine Projection Model.

Kalshi is a prediction market where users can buy contracts for outcomes of events. These events include sports. Kalshi operates like the stock market, where users buy contracts on a team at a particular price point based on the likelihood of an outcome. For example, the Dallas Mavericks are trading at 55 cents to beat the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, meaning there's an implied probability of 55% that the Mavs will win on Tuesday. Share prices can fluctuate based on market activity, and users can cash out of their contracts before the event occurs or concludes. Kalshi pays out $1 for every successful contract.

NBA best trades for Tuesday, Feb. 24

Two teams jockeying for position in the Eastern Conference meet on Tuesday when the Knicks visit the Cavaliers. New York has had the upper hand in this matchup this year, beating Cleveland in each of the first two meetings between these teams. Both teams have played well of late, with the Knicks winners of seven of their last 10 and the Cavs having won eight of 10. New York is six games behind Detroit in the East while Cleveland is seven games back of the top seed. Despite the Knicks having more success in this matchup this year, they're trading at 40 cents, in part because they're just 14-13 on the road this season. The SportsLine Projection Model has New York winning in 45% of simulations.

Despite a slow start to the year, the Portland Trail Blazers are right in the thick of things for the NBA Play-In Tournament as they're ninth in the Western Conference at 28-30. The Minnesota Timberwolves made the Western Conference Finals last year and are sixth in the West at 35-23 after losing to Philadelphia over the weekend. Minnesota has won each of the previous two matchups against the Blazers this year. The model has the Timberwolves winning 68% of the time, and a Minnesota win is trading at 69 cents.

The Magic head west for a date with the Lakers Tuesday night in a battle of playoff hopefuls that have each won six of their last 10 games. Orlando enters Tuesday at 30-26, good for seventh in the East. The Lakers are fifth in the Western Conference at 34-22 after a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday night. The Lakers are trying to move up a crowded Western Conference as they're one of four teams either eight or nine games back of Oklahoma City. The model has Los Angeles winning by more than 5.5 points 56% of the time, and the Lakers winning by 5.5 or more is trading at 50 cents at Kalshi.

