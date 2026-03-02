There are only four games on the NBA schedule for Monday, but sports fans can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. Three of four teams are on the second game of a back-to-back set, so we're likely to see adjustments on share prices when the injury report officially gets updated.

Kalshi is a prediction market where users can buy contracts for outcomes of events, including NBA games. Kalshi is similar to a stock market as users buy contracts at share prices for outcomes, such as which team will win. For example, the Denver Nuggets are trading at 85 cents per share on Kalshi against the Utah Jazz, implying the Nuggets have an 85% chance to win. Share prices change based on market activity and Kalshi users can cash out of their contracts before an event settles. Kalshi pays $1 for every successful contract.

Best NBA trades for Monday, March 2

The Houston Rockets have been one of the most confounding contenders in the NBA this season. They are a juggernaut at home with a 20-7 mark but are playing nearly .500 basketball on the road with a 17-15 mark away from Toyota Center. They'll visit the struggling Washington Wizards on Monday and Kalshi has the Rockets trading at 90 cents per share. The SportsLine Projection Model believes Washington offers more value though, as the Wizards win in 18% of simulations. They are priced at 10 cents on Kalshi.

Two seasons ago, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks were both in the top three in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics have been able to maintain their position near the top of the East despite Jayson Tatum's absence, while the Bucks are out of the play-in zone currently with Giannis Antetokounmpo still sidelined. Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back set, so there's a chance the share prices shift once the injury report is released. For now, the Celtics are priced at 75 cents per share and the Bucks are at 26 cents per share. The SportsLine model has Milwaukee winning in 29% of simulations.

Speaking of injuries, the Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry and Kristaps Porzingis when they host the Los Angeles Clippers in the final game of Monday's slate. The Warriors are currently in the No. 8 spot in the West, so they've managed to stay in the top part of the play-in zone despite major absences. The Clippers sit 2.5 games behind them in ninth, which means they'd face multiple elimination games just to make the playoffs if they remain there. That adds slightly more juice to this contest, which the SportsLine model sees Golden State winning in 65% of simulations. On Kalshi, you can trade for the Warriors at 48 cents per share.

