Kalshi is a prediction market where users can buy contracts for outcomes of events, including sporting events like NBA contests. Kalshi operates like a stock market as users buy contracts at certain share prices for particular outcomes, such as which team will win a specific NBA game. For example, the Philadelphia 76ers are trading at $0.60 per share to beat the Miami Heat on Thursday. That means there's an implied probability of 60% that Philadelphia wins. Share prices change regularly based on market activity, and Kalshi users can cash out of their contracts before an event occurs or settles. Kalshi pays out $1 for every successful contract.

Best NBA trades for Thursday, Feb. 26

The Rockets are 3-1 since the All-Star Break and enter Thursday's contest in Orlando having won their last two games. They're on the second game of a back-to-back after taking down the Sacramento Kings by a 31-point margin on Wednesday. That was without guard Amen Thompson, who is viewed as day-to-day entering Thursday. The Magic have also won two in a row, with their last win coming on Tuesday -- a 1-point victory over the Lakers. Orlando is 31-26 -- seventh in the Eastern Conference, while the Rockets are tied for third in the West at 36-21. Over 215.5 total points scored is trading at $0.52 per share, and the SportsLine Projection Model has that occurring in nearly 65% of its simulations.

The Lakers are 34-23 and sit sixth in the West after dropping two in a row, and their next opponent -- the Suns -- are close behind at 33-26 and seventh in the West. Both teams have lost two straight entering Thursday, so this game gives each squad the opportunity to get back on track and make a move up a crowded Western Conference. The Suns have taken two of the first three matchups between these teams this season. The model's top recommendation for this game is Over 220.5, which occurs in 57.9% of simulations and is trading at $0.51.

Thursday's slate ends with the Clippers hosting the Timberwolves in a nationally televised affair. This is the third of four meetings between these Western Conference foes this season, and they've each picked up one win over the other thus far. Minnesota is fifth in the West at 36-23 and has won six of its last 10 games. The Clippers are .500 over their last 10 but have lost two straight entering Thursday. Kawhi Leonard is viewed as questionable to play for the Clippers as he deals with an ankle injury. A Clippers win is trading at $0.36 per share, and the SportsLine model is backing the hosts to win outright in 55% of simulations.

