The 2026 NBA Rookie of the Year race appears destined for a tight finish, and the lead just switched hands again as we head down the stretch of the regular season.

Cooper Flagg of the Dallas Mavericks and Kon Knueppel of the Charlotte Hornets, who led Duke to a 2025 Final Four berth in their one season together as college teammates, now find themselves vying for the Rookie of the Year honor following impressive debut campaigns.

Flagg, the top overall pick, was the preseason favorite with odds of -200 or steeper in most betting markets, while Knueppel, who was selected No. 4 overall, was considered a longshot with odds of around +2000.

Flagg took a commanding lead early and appeared to perhaps be on his way to wire-to-wire victory in the ROTY race, only to see his former Blue Devils teammate Knueppel close the gap during a torrid late-season stretch in which the Hornets sharpshooter set numerous milestones.

While Flagg sat out eight games because of a sprained foot, Knueppel helped the surging Hornets contend for a playoff spot while etching his name in numerous chapters of the history books. His milestones include setting the record for 3-pointers made by a rookie (previously held by Keegan Murray with 206), breaking Kemba Walker's franchise record for 3-pointers made in a season (261) and earning four consecutive Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month awards.

This dynamic stretch vaulted Knueppel to the top of the Rookie of the Year odds at around -200, with Flagg trailing at about +150. However, these NBA odds did an immediate about-face in the aftermath of a two-game weekend stretch in which Flagg notched 96 combined points, including 45 in a 134-128 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Lakers in a national showcase game. Meanwhile, Knueppel logged a pedestrian 11 points and four rebounds in a 122-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Even so, while the odds movement indicate Flagg has the upper hand, the price doesn't necessarily indicate the result is a foregone conclusion as the playoff-contending Hornets (43-36) embark on their final three regular-season games and the rebuilding Mavericks (25-53) play out the string in their remaining four regular-season contests.

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Best bet: Kon Knueppel (+150, DraftKings)

We believe this award will come down to the scope of lens through which the voters view the criteria. It would be easy for voters to be mesmerized by the pure talent and eye-popping box scores Flagg achieved in his last two games in which he scored 96 points, totaled 14 rebounds and added 12 assists. For the season, he is averaging 21.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Still, this was done amid the context of a non-competitive season for the Mavericks, who are 2-8 in their last 10 games. His glossy stat lines were the byproduct of recreational-level game environment that didn't test his mettle under any sort of stakes.

For those who believe team success should matter in the criteria for such an award, Knueppel (18.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.4 apg) could still make a strong case. His team has won four consecutive games and currently holds the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race. He has already helped spark a remarkable turnaround for the moribund franchise that went 19-63 last season and all three of Charlotte's remain regular-season games come against playoff-bound opponents in the Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks.

Should the Hornets go at least 2-1 in those games, securing a potential playoff spot in the process with Knueppel delivering strong performances, we could see another flip in the NBA Rookie of the Year odds a week from now. We're willing to take a plus-money shot on Knueppel because the setting is favorable for him to make one final surge and persuade voters in his favor.

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