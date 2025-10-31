Can the 4-0 Philadelphia 76ers stay undefeated in the early stages of the 2024-25 NBA season? Their next test is a clash with the 2-3 Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. ET Friday night in a rematch of a game last week which Philly won 117-116 in Boston. For this Eastern Conference tilt, we've created an NBA same-game parlay using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Celtics-76ers NBA same-game parlay picks

Few players have gotten off to better starts this year in the scoring department than Maxey, who is averaging 37.5 points per game through four games and has scored at least 28 points in all four contests to date. As a result, his points prop is very high at 29.5 after he scored 26.3 points per game last season. Maxey is clearly the go-to guy for Philadelphia right now, but the model is taking the Under on this prop with a projection of 25.9. Maxey has gone Under this line in five of his last eight games when playing at home against losing teams, averaging 22.5 points per game over that span.

Josh Minott Under 6.5 rebounds (-104)

Minott has had an interesting start to the year as he went from playing 28 total minutes in Boston's first three games to logging 28 and 33 minutes of playing time over the Celtics' last two contests. The results were career days for Minott, with 15 points and nine rebounds against New Orleans and 11 points and 14 rebounds against Cleveland. The model is fading Minott Friday night, however, with a projection of just 2.7 rebounds against the 76ers.

Under 234.5 (-112)

The model doesn't just project player props, but also the spread, outright winner and the total. The total is its strongest play of those three betting options, as it has issued a 'B' grade on Under 234.5 points with that side hitting in 55.4% of model simulations. All five of the Celtics' games this season have finished Under 234.5, while just one of the 76ers' games has. That game? Well, that was against Boston last week.

