One of the bigger regular season games of the year takes place Friday night when Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers visit Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics. The Cavs enter this game having won eight in a row and sit atop the Eastern Conference with a 48-10 record, which is also the best record in the NBA this tear. The Celtics hold the No. 2 spot in the East with a 42-17 record and are winners of eight of their last 10. Tipoff at TD Garden is set for 7:30 ET.

The Celtics are 2.5-point favorites and are -138 on the money line (bet $138 to win $100), according to SportsLine consensus odds. The Cavaliers are +116 money-line underdogs (bet $100 to win $116), and the over/under is set at 233.5, with the Over priced at -115 and the Under at -105.

If you're looking at player prop bets for Friday's Eastern Conference showdown, including with Mitchell, make sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. You can see all of the model's top-rated prop picks for every game under the "Prop Picks" tab. There are ratings of up to five stars assigned for all sorts of different prop bets for players. Those picks can be key for creating winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy as well as same-game parlays on any available betting site.

Let's dive into the SportsLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Cavaliers-Celtics and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay.

Donovan Mitchell Under 38.5 total points + rebounds + assists (-112): 4.5 stars

Mitchell, who made his sixth All-Star Game in a row this season, has been a big part of the Cavaliers' stellar regular season thus far, averaging 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest on 45.5% shooting from the field. The model projects Mitchell to finish Under his PRA line on Friday with 30.5. Mitchell has gone Under his PRA prop in 13 of his last 20 road games against teams with top-third defenses, averaging 33.0 PRA per game.

Jaylen Brown Under 31.5 total points + rebounds + assists (-120): 4.5 stars

On the other side, Brown is also projected to finish Under his PRA prop line on Friday. Brown, who made his fourth All-Star Game this year and is averaging 33.7 PRA per game this season, has finished Under his PRA prop line in eight of his last 10 games against teams with both winning records and middle-third defenses, averaging 28.6 PRA per contest. The SportsLine Projection Model projects Brown to have 24.4 PRA against the Cavaliers.

Jarrett Allen Under 10.5 total rebounds (+102): 4.5 stars

Allen is one of the best rebounders in the NBA this year, ranking 12th in the league in rebounds per game. Allen is projected to finish Under his rebounds prop line of 10.5 with 8.7. Cleveland's big man has gone Under his rebounds prop line in each of his last five games in which the Cavaliers were underdogs against teams with top-third defenses, averaging 6.7 rebounds per contest.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +601