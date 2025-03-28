The New York Knicks are officially heading back to the postseason after clinching a playoff berth on Thursday. They are 45-27 on the year and currently hold the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference and are .500 over their last 10 games. The Milwaukee Bucks are 40-32 and are the No. 6 seed in the East and are looking to join the Knicks in the postseason. The Bucks have dropped six of their last 10 games and host the Knicks on Friday night.

The Knicks are slim 1-point favorites, according to SportsLine consensus odds, and are -111 on the money line (bet $111 to win $100) while the Bucks are -108 (bet $108 to win $100). The over/under is 217.5.

Those looking at prop bets for Friday's matchup between the Knicks and Bucks need to check out which way the SportsLine Projection Model is leaning for all sorts of different player props.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. You can see all of the model's top-rated prop picks for every game under the "Prop Picks" tab. There are ratings of up to five stars assigned for all sorts of different prop bets for players. Those picks can be key for creating winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy as well as same-game parlays on any available betting site.

Let's check out SportsLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Knicks-Bucks and see what the payout would be if they were put into a three-leg same-game parlay.

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 3.5 total assists (+136): 4 stars

Towns is a big man more known for his scoring, rebounding and defense than he is his passing, but the model is targeting his assists prop for Friday's contest. Towns has finished Over his assists line in four of his last five road games, and he's projected to dish out 4.4 assists and go Over his 3.5 line against the Bucks.

Josh Hart Over 15.5 total rebounds + assists (+108): 3.5 stars

The Knicks are slim favorites in this one, and the Bucks have a top-third defense. That bodes well for Hart's total rebounds + assists prop, as he's gone Over that prop line in seven of his last 10 such games while averaging 15.9 per contest. He's projected to total 16.5 total rebounds + assists on Friday.

Kyle Kuzma Under 21.5 total points + rebounds (-110): 3.5 stars

It's unclear whether Giannis Antetokounmpo will suit up as he's dealing with a foot injury. That could mean Kuzma is more vital to Milwaukee's success. The model doesn't expect Kuzma to have a big game against the Knocks, though, projecting an Under finish of 19.9 on his 21.5 points + rebounds prop. Kuzma is averaging 15.0 total points + rebounds over his last five games, and he finished Under his prop line in each of those contests.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +837