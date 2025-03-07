The Denver Nuggets play host to the Phoenix Suns in a Western Conference matchup at 10 p.m. ET on Friday night. The Nuggets, led by Nikola Jokic, are 40-22 this season and currently hold the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. Devin Booker's Suns, meanwhile, are 29-33 and have lost seven of their last 10. Phoenix is currently the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference, and the No. 7 through 10 seeds in each conference make the NBA Play-In Tournament once the regular season ends.

The Nuggets enter Friday's contest as 7.5-point favorites, according to SportsLine consensus odds, and are -299 on the money line (bet $299 to win $100) while the Suns are +240 (bet $100 to win $240). The over/under is set at 238.5, with the Over priced at -111 and the Under at -109.

If you're looking at player prop bets for Friday's Western Conference showdown between Phoenix and Denver, including with Jokic and Booker, make sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. You can see all of the model's top-rated prop picks for every game under the "Prop Picks" tab. There are ratings of up to five stars assigned for all sorts of different prop bets for players.

Let's dive into the SportsLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Suns-Nuggets and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay.

Nikola Jokic Under 13.5 total rebounds (-138): 4 stars

Jokic, a three-time NBA MVP, has a rare mix of scoring, rebounding and passing prowess, especially for a man of his size at 6-foot-11 and nearly 300 pounds. He's putting together another stellar season. Jokic is currently averaging 12.8 rebounds per game, which would be the second-best mark of his career. But the model projects Jokic to finish Under his rebounds prop line of 13.5 with a projection of 11.6. Jokic has finished Under his rebounds prop in 15 of his last 25 games against teams that have both losing records and bottom-third defenses, averaging 11.7 rebounds per contest over that span.

Nick Richards Under 8.5 total rebounds (-122): 4 stars

Richards enters Friday averaging 8.6 rebounds per game, which is on pace to be a new career-high mark for him, and he's averaging 9.6 per contest in his 22 games since joining the Suns. But Richards has finished Under his rebounds prop line in eight of his last 10 games, coming down with just 6.4 per contest over that span. SportsLine's model projects the Phoenix big man to record 6.7 rebounds against Jokic and the Nuggets on Friday.

Devin Booker Under 10.5 total rebounds + assists (+100): 3.5 stars

Booker is known far more for his scoring prowess than coming down with rebounds or dishing out assists, but he is averaging 6.9 assists per game over each of the last two seasons. The model believes he'll come up short of his 10.5 total rebounds + assists prop line on Friday with a projection of 9.7. Booker has finished Under his rebounds + assists line in 11 of his last 18 road games against teams with bottom-third defenses.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +528