It's the final week of the NBA regular season, and we start it off with a lighter two-game slate on Monday night. One of the matchups involves two teams firmly in the playoff chase, with the Sacramento Kings traveling to take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET.

The 38-40 Kings are in ninth place in the Western Conference, and would officially clinch a play-in tournament spot if they win Monday. Sacramento is currently three games ahead of the 11th-place Phoenix Suns. Meanwhile, the Pistons have secured a playoff berth already, and they sit in sixth place at 43-35. They are one game behind the Milwaukee Bucks for fifth place, and that could be the difference between facing the likely No. 3 seed New York Knicks or No. 4 seed Indiana Pacers in the first round.

The Kings have won their past two games, including a victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday night. Domantas Sabonis put up 27 points in Cleveland, as well as leading the team with nine rebounds and tying for the team lead with seven assists.

Detroit opened as a 6.5-point home favorite against Sacramento, and this spread has been slightly pushed up to Detroit -7. The Pistons are -272 (bet $272 to win $100) on the money line according to SportsLine consensus, while the Kings are +220 (bet $100 to win $220) underdogs.

But what if you want to bet on player props, particularly on whether Sabonis can have another big game against an Eastern Conference playoff team? The SportsLine model has you covered. It continuously refreshes the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. The SportsLine model, which can be found on every game forecast page on SportsLine under the "Prop Picks" tab, assigns ratings of up to five stars for each projected value play on every NBA slate. Those picks can be integral to building winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy and in same-game parlays on any betting site.

Let's check out the SportLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Kings-Pistons and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay -- and check out the optimal same-game parlay for every game on Monday's NBA schedule at SportsLine.

Jalen Duren Under 11.5 rebounds (-138): 4 stars

This is the only 4-star recommendation for this showdown, thanks to a sizable edge between Duren's rebounding prop (11.5) and the SportsLine model's projection for his rebounds (9.5). He hasn't cleared 11.5 rebounds in six of his past 10 games and he's averaging 10.4 rebounds per game on the season.

Malik Beasley Under 16.5 points (-130): 3.5 stars

One situation where Beasley hasn't been scoring as much has been when he's faced a bottom-10 defense, where the Kings are ranked. In his last five games against those poor defenses, Beasley has gone Under his points prop each time and only averaged 11.4 points in those contests. The SportsLine model thinks that trend continues Monday, as Beasley has been calculated for 13.1 points.

Domantas Sabonis Under 24.5 points + assists (-108): 3.5 stars

After averaging 7.3 and 8.2 assists per game in his first two full seasons in Sacramento, that number has come down to 6.1 per game for Sabonis in this campaign. He has really struggled hitting his points + assists prop against teams with winning records, going Under in eight of his past 10 games vs. competition with records above .500. The SportsLine model has him at 23.3 points + assists against the Pistons.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +488