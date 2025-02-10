After the most shocking trade in recent memory turned the NBA world upside down earlier this month, Anthony Davis made his debut with the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday. Davis ended up with 26 points, 16 rebounds and 7 assists before leaving in the third quarter with a non-contact injury, as a left adductor strain is expected to keep him sidelined for a few weeks. Now it's Luka Doncic's turn to suit up with the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time, as they face the Utah Jazz at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The Lakers' current five-game winning streak, along with adding Doncic into the fold, have made expectations sky-high in Los Angeles for tonight. The Lakers opened as 14.5-point home favorites against the Jazz, though that line has been bet down to Lakers -12.5. Los Angeles is also -758 on the money line (risk $758 to win $100) according to SportsLine consensus odds, while Utah is a +528 underdog (risk $100 to win $528).

But what about if you want to bet on player props, specifically Doncic's? SportsLine AI has you covered.

SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. The AI PickBot, which can be found on every game forecast page on SportsLine under the "Prop Picks" tab, assigns ratings of up to five stars for each projected value play on every NBA slate. Those picks can be integral to building winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy and in same-game parlays on any betting site.

Let's check out SportLine AI's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Jazz-Lakers and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay -- and check out the optimal same-game parlay for every game on Monday's NBA schedule at SportsLine.

Isaiah Collier Under 8.5 assists (+100): 4 stars

The No. 29 pick in the 2024 NBA draft has been playing his best ball this month, as Collier is averaging 12.6 points and 9.8 assists in five February games. SportsLine AI, however, sees a sizable edge with his assists prop at 8.5, only projecting 7.1.

Jaxson Hayes Under 6.5 rebounds (-150): 4 stars

Hayes has gone Under his rebounding prop in three of his last five games. Even with this Under priced at -150, SportsLine AI has still designated it a 4-star play with a forecast of only 4.4 rebounds.

Luka Doncic Under 27.5 points (-125): 3.5 stars

How will Doncic fare in his first game since Christmas? SportsLine AI has given out 3.5-star recommendations on Doncic's Under 27.5 points (projected for 25.6), while also giving out 3.5 stars on Doncic Over 7.5 assists at +102 thanks to a 7.7 estimation for that prop.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +500