The Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder face each other four times in the regular season. In an interesting schedule quirk, three of those matchups take place over a four-game stretch. The two contenders squared off the day before the All-Star Break on Feb. 13, with the Timberwolves prevailing at home 116-101. In another Minneapolis meeting last night, the Thunder secured the 130-123 victory. Tonight the two will tangle in Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. ET.

It's never an easy task going up against Oklahoma City's ferocious defense, even for Anthony Edwards. Edwards is averaging a career-high 27.7 points per game this campaign and can light up a scoreboard quickly. He's faced nine different teams at least three times so far this season, and among those nine opponents, his lowest shooting percentage (37.3% from the floor) has come when he's gone up against the Thunder.

The Thunder opened as 12-point home favorites and are still currently -12 as of Monday morning. Oklahoma City is -694 (bet $694 to win $100) on the money line according to SportsLine consensus odds, while Minnesota is a +496 underdog (bet $100 to win $496).

But what if you want to bet on player props, particularly if you think Edwards struggles again vs. the Thunder? The SportsLine model has you covered. It continuously refreshes the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. The SportsLine model, which can be found on every game forecast page on SportsLine under the "Prop Picks" tab, assigns ratings of up to five stars for each projected value play on every NBA slate. Those picks can be integral to building winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy and in same-game parlays on any betting site.

Let's check out the SportLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Timberwolves-Thunder and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay -- and check out the optimal same-game parlay for every game on Monday's NBA schedule at SportsLine.

Jaden McDaniels Under 21.5 points + rebounds (-102): 4.5 stars

The strongest edges for this contest are a pair of 4.5-star recommendations on McDaniels props. Let's roll with his Under for points + rebounds, which the SportsLine Model has lined up at 15.1. McDaniels has failed to clear his points + rebounds prop in seven of his last 10 games in which the Timberwolves have been road underdogs against a top-third defense.

Anthony Edwards Under 37.5 points + assists + rebounds (-108): 3.5 stars

We've already highlighted Edwards' shooting struggles against the Thunder, but he's been consistently failing to clear this prop against strong defensive teams. In seven of his last 10 games against top-third defenses, he's gone Under his points + assists + rebounds prop. The SportsLine model likes this trend to continue, only forecasting 34.5 for him tonight.

Naz Reid Under 8.5 rebounds (-136): 3.5 stars

In his last 25 road games, Reid has gone Under his rebounds prop 15 times and has averaged 5.4 boards in those contests. The SportsLine model has him projected for 7.0 rebounds against the Thunder, making it a 3.5-star play despite having to lay -136 on this Under.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +562