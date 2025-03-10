Tonight is the last regular-season meeting between Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as the two superstars will try to add another bullet point to their MVP resumes. Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder have gotten the better end of the Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in two of three matchups this campaign, including a 127-103 victory on Sunday night. Would Gilgeous-Alexander leading Oklahoma City to another win over Denver finalize the MVP debate?

The Thunder's success over the Nuggets hasn't been due to Jokic struggling, as the Denver big man is averaging 21.0 points, 15.0 rebounds and 12.7 assists in three contests against Oklahoma City this season. He's going to need another stellar performance to gain ground in the MVP race, as he currently has the second-best MVP odds at Caesars Sportsbook at +450, trailing Gilgeous-Alexander at -750.

In this latest matchup between these two contenders, Denver opened as a 10-point road underdog to Oklahoma City, but this spread has moved to Denver +9. The Thunder are -377 (bet $377 to win $100) on the money line according to SportsLine consensus, while the Nuggets are +299 (bet $100 to win $299) underdogs.

But what if you want to bet on player props, particularly on whether Jokic puts up another monster performance against the Thunder? The SportsLine model has you covered. It continuously refreshes the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. The SportsLine model, which can be found on every game forecast page on SportsLine under the "Prop Picks" tab, assigns ratings of up to five stars for each projected value play on every NBA slate. Those picks can be integral to building winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy and in same-game parlays on any betting site.

Let's check out the SportLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Nuggets-Thunder and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay -- and check out the optimal same-game parlay for every game on Monday's NBA schedule at SportsLine.

Isaiah Hartenstein Under 10.5 rebounds (+108): 4.5 stars

Oklahoma City's center has gone Under his rebounds prop in 15 of his past 25 home games, averaging 9.5 boards over that span. The SportsLine model has him projected for an even lower total tonight at 7.9 rebounds, making this prop the only 4.5-star recommendation from this clash.

Nikola Jokic Under 13.5 rebounds (-114): 4 stars

Jokic hasn't cleared his rebounds prop in six of his past 10 road games, hauling in an average of 10.8 boards in that stretch. That includes a 13-rebound effort last night against this same Thunder team. The SportsLine model has a sizable edge here, spitting out 11.4 rebounds for Jokic tonight.

Nikola Jokic Under 9.5 assists (+110): 4 stars

If you thought taking one Jokic Under was scary, how about two? Jokic's forecast for assists is 8.1, as he hasn't been having much success with this prop lately against top contenders. This Under has hit in five of Jokic's last six games with the Nuggets as road underdogs squaring off against teams with a winning record and top-third defense.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +720