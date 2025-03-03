As we enter the final quarter of the NBA regular season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has established himself as the clear MVP frontrunner and is listed at -550 for the award at FanDuel Sportsbook. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging a career high in points per game (32.3) and is matching his career best in assists per game (6.2), all while leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a remarkable 49-11 record.

What's even more impressive is that he's stepped it up against tougher competition. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging at least 33.0 points against nearly every Western Conference team with a winning record—with the only exceptions being the Denver Nuggets (28.0) and Houston Rockets (31.0). Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder play the Rockets for the fourth time this season tonight at 9 p.m. ET.

Oklahoma City opened as an 11-point home favorite over Houston; however, this spread has been bet down to OKC -9. The Thunder are -442 (bet $442 to win $100) on the money line according to SportsLine consensus, while the Rockets are +341 (bet $100 to win $341) underdogs.

But what if you want to bet on player props, particularly on whether Gilgeous-Alexander adds another bullet point to his MVP resume? The SportsLine model has you covered. It continuously refreshes the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. The SportsLine model, which can be found on every game forecast page on SportsLine under the "Prop Picks" tab, assigns ratings of up to five stars for each projected value play on every NBA slate. Those picks can be integral to building winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy and in same-game parlays on any betting site.

Let's check out the SportLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Rockets-Thunder and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay -- and check out the optimal same-game parlay for every game on Monday's NBA schedule at SportsLine.

Isaiah Hartenstein Under 11.5 rebounds (-136): 4.5 stars

The Thunder big man has gone Under his rebounds prop in four of his past five home games, averaging only 7.2 boards over that stretch. He's projected for only 8.5 rebounds tonight, making this a 4.5-star recommendation despite having to lay -136 on this Under.

Cason Wallace Under 11.5 points + rebounds (-112): 4 stars

Wallace has struggled with this prop in this particular situation—with the Thunder as home favorites going up against a team with a top-third defense. In his last seven games in this scenario, the Under on points + rebounds prop has hit six times. He's averaged 7.4 points + rebounds in those seven contests and is projected for 7.5 against the Rockets.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 42.5 points + assists + rebounds (-114): 3.5 stars

Gilgeous-Alexander hasn't cleared this prop in seven of his last 10 games, and the SportsLine model has spit out 40.2 points + assists + rebounds for him here. He is averaging 31.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in his three meetings against the Rockets this season.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +517