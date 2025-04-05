The final five games of the regular season are especially meaningful for the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies sit at 45-32, which is tied for sixth place in the Western Conference with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers. If Memphis ends up in sixth, it avoids the play-in tournament. However, a seventh- or eighth-place finish would see the team fighting for its playoff chances against other contenders in the play-in.

The Grizzlies face the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET tonight in the second stop of their three-game Eastern Conference road trip. Memphis won its past game in South Beach over the Miami Heat 110-108 thanks to a Ja Morant buzzer beater. But the Grizzlies face a tough task as well in Detroit, as the Pistons are 43-34 and reside in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Memphis opened as a 1-point road underdog against Detroit, but this spread has flipped to Memphis -2. The Grizzlies are -130 (bet $130 to win $100) on the money line, according to SportsLine consensus, while the Pistons are +110 (bet $100 to win $110) underdogs.

But what if you want to bet on player props, particularly on whether Morant leads the Grizzlies to another key road win? The SportsLine model has you covered. It continuously refreshes the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. The SportsLine model, which can be found on every game forecast page on SportsLine under the "Prop Picks" tab, assigns ratings of up to five stars for each projected value play on every NBA slate. Those picks can be integral to building winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy and in same-game parlays on any betting site.

Let's check out the SportsLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Grizzlies-Pistons and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay -- and check out the optimal same-game parlay for every game on Saturday's NBA schedule at SportsLine.

Zach Edey Under 10.5 rebounds (-148): 4 stars

This SGP is filled with 4's, whether it's all three legs being 4-star recommendations from the SportsLine model or the fact that the parlay odds are +444. A couple more 4 connections with Edey are that his height (7'4") and jersey (14) both end with the number—OK, enough about 4. While you do have to lay -148 for Edey Under rebounds, there is a big edge with his projection at 8.0 boards. In the SportsLine model we trust.

Jalen Duren Under 11.5 rebounds (-130): 4 stars

Laying big juices on player props isn't the most fun, but we'll take the trade-off once again since there is another valuable edge here. Duren rebounds have been calculated at 9.7 by the SportsLine model. Additionally, in the last 10 games when the Pistons have been home underdogs and facing a team with a winning record, Duren has gone Under his rebounds prop six times.

Ja Morant Under 25.5 points (-120): 4 stars

Morant has scored at least 30 in each of his past two games, but a situation where he has struggled putting up points is when he's been on the road and playing a team above .500. In his last five contests in that scenario, Morant has only averaged 20.6 points and gone Over his points prop just twice in that stretch.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +444