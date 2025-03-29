The Boston Celtics are rounding into form ahead of their title defense in the NBA playoffs, as they're on a seven-game winning streak to tie their most consecutive wins this season. Six of those seven victories have come on the road, including their last four outings. Boston has just two more games on its current road trip, including tonight against the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET.

A key reason behind Boston having the NBA's best road record at 30-7 this year? Jayson Tatum has actually scored more points per game on the road compared to at home in three of his past four seasons—including averaging 27.6 points outside of Boston versus 26.6 points at TD Garden this season.

In this clash, Boston opened as an 11.5-point road favorite against San Antonio, and this spread has been bet up to Boston -12.5. The Celtics are -746 (bet $746 to win $100) on the money line, according to SportsLine consensus, while the Spurs are +520 (bet $100 to win $520) underdogs.

But what if you want to bet on player props, particularly on whether Tatum has another strong road effort against San Antonio? The SportsLine model has you covered. It continuously refreshes the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. The SportsLine model, which can be found on every game forecast page on SportsLine under the "Prop Picks" tab, assigns ratings of up to five stars for each projected value play on every NBA slate. Those picks can be integral to building winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy and in same-game parlays on any betting site.

Let's check out the SportsLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Celtics-Spurs and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay -- and check out the optimal same-game parlay for every game on Saturday's NBA schedule at SportsLine.

Jayson Tatum Over 33.5 points + rebounds (-106): 3.5 stars

Tatum has cleared this prop in seven of his past 10 games when he's played against opponents with losing records and a middle-third defense, averaging 38.3 points + rebounds in those contests. The SportsLine model likes that trend to continue, projecting 34.6 points + rebounds for Tatum vs. the Spurs.

Jaylen Brown Over 24.5 points + rebounds (-112): 3.5 stars

Let's add another Celtics points + rebounds prop into the fold, as the SportsLine model is also suggesting the Over for Brown. He's averaging 28.4 points + rebounds in his last 10 games against teams with losing records, going Over that prop in six of those showdowns. He's forecasted for 28.0 points + rebounds tonight, keyed by the fact that there is a big discrepancy between his points projection (22.1) and his points prop (19.5).

Stephon Castle Under 18.5 points (-112): 3.5 stars

Castle is the current betting favorite to win NBA Rookie of the Year, but he has gone Under his points prop in six of his past 10 games. The SportsLine model has spit out 16.8 points for Castle going up against a stingy Boston defense.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +596