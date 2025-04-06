The Golden State Warriors enter Sunday's matchup against the Houston Rockets on a six-game winning streak, climbing up the Western Conference standings as the 2024-25 NBA regular season moves into its final week. Golden State sits just a half game back of the Denver Nuggets, who occupy the No. 4 spot ahead of Sunday's slate. The Rockets currently are the No. 2 seed but haven't officially clinched that spot yet.

Stephen Curry has been on fire, averaging 41.7 points per game to start April. Curry shined in Golden State's recent wins over the Lakers and Nuggets, cementing the belief this team can make one more run at a championship as long as he is on the court. Although Curry's scoring has taken off, his assist number is one to look at when building Sunday's same-game parlay for Rockets-Warriors.

The Warriors are 5.5-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, coming in at -219 (risk $219 to win $100) on the money line. Houston is a +180 (risk $100 to win $180) underdog and the total sits at 225.5.

Let's check out the SportsLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Rockets-Warriors and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay -- and check out the optimal same-game parlay for every game on Sunday's NBA schedule at SportsLine.

Alperen Sengun Under 19.5 points (-112): 3.5 stars

Sengun has a pair of games with 30+ points over his last five contests, but has gone Under his points line three times. In his last eight games on the road against teams with a both a winning record and top-10 defense, Sengun has missed his points line every time. The SportsLine model projects him at 17.6 points Sunday evening.

Brandin Podziemski Under 13.5 points (-102): 3.5 stars

Like Curry, Podziemski has been pouring in the points lately. He has been somewhat inconsistent, topping 25 points in three of his last five games but also hitting 10 or less points in the other two contests. In Golden State's last six games as a home favorite facing a team with a top-10 defense, Podziemski has failed to cross his points line five times.

Stephen Curry Under 5.5 assists (-122): 3 stars

Curry hasn't had to dish the rock as much given his scoring output during Golden State's win streak. However, the star point guard has gone Over his assists line four times in the last five games, with three instances of exactly six assists. In Golden State's last five home games, Curry has gone Under on his assists prop four times. The SportsLine model projects him at 5.1 assists Sunday.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +582