The Phoenix Suns enter Sunday's contest against the Houston Rockets one game back of the Sacramento Kings for the 10th and final play-in spot in the Western Conference. The Suns have lost two in a row after going on a four-game winning streak, with the team seemingly mired in an existential crisis. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker remain two of the best scorers in the league but have been unable to elevate this roster in a loaded West. Durant appears to be on his way out of Phoenix this summer but has been on fire lately in an attempt to make one final push to the postseason. Despite their struggles, the Suns are still a dangerous first-round matchup for any of the top seeds. The Rockets currently sit in the upper echelon of the West, 1.5 games ahead of Denver for the No. 2 seed. Houston has a tough stretch to close the season with games against the Nuggets, Warriors, Clippers and Thunder while also facing the Lakers twice. Sunday's game against Phoenix represents a great opportunity to grab a win against an explosive but inconsistent team.

The Rockets are 2-point favorites in SportsLine's latest model projections, priced at -130 (wager $130 to win $100) on the money line. The Suns are +109 underdogs (wager $100 to win $109) in the latest consensus odds, and the total is 222.

Let's check out the SportsLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Rockets-Suns

Jalen Green Under 28.5 points + rebounds (-114): 4 stars

Green has gone Over his points + rebounds line in each of the last three games and four of the last five. However, the SportsLine model projects him to slow down Sunday. In his last five road games, Green has gone Under his points + rebounds line three times. He has averaged 19.8 points + rebounds in those games, though the model projects him to do better than that at 24.4 points + rebounds Sunday.

Kevin Durant Over 29.5 points + assists (-108): 3.5 stars

Even if this is Durant's last stand in Phoenix, there's no denying his offensive prowess. This was on display when he went for 50 points + assists in a win over the Cavaliers, part of a stretch where he had four Overs on this particular prop. Durant has topped his points + assists prop in each of his last five games as a home underdog. The SportsLine model projects him to hit 30.9 points + assists Sunday, but he could easily surpass that as he's averaging 31.8 points and five assists per game over the last five games.

Devin Booker Over 24.5 points (-104): 3.5 stars

Booker has been quiet lately when it comes to scoring. After exploding for 41 points against the Bulls, the guard has gone well Under on his points prop in each of the last four games. He has struggled at home this season, especially from the perimeter. He posted just 19 points in his lone previous meeting against Houston this season. Despite these trends, the SportsLine model projects Booker to hit 26.0 points Sunday evening.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +621