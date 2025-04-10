The Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies square off Thursday evening at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT with both teams hoping to avoid the play-in tournament. Just one game separates the Grizzlies, who hold the sixth and final automatic playoff spot in the West, and the Timberwolves in the No. 8 spot. Memphis won both previous meetings in the regular season, so the Grizzlies hold the tiebreaker in the event both teams finish with the same record. That means the Timberwolves need to win Thursday and hope the Grizzlies slip up in their pursuit of the No. 6 seed. Minnesota has won 14 of its last 18 games to get in this position.

Anthony Edwards has led the charge for the Timberwolves, averaging 26.6 points per game in March. He has raised that production to 31.0 points per game so far in April and is rounding into form as one of the most dangerous postseason players in the league. In his three playoff runs, Edwards has averaged 27.8 points per game on 47/39/82 shooting splits.

On the flip side, the Grizzlies have found their footing after the sudden firing of head coach Taylor Jenkins. Memphis lost three in a row after his dismissal but has rebounded with three wins in a row. Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Zach Edey have all put in massive performances over the last three games, boosting the Grizzlies to just a half game behind the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 4 seed.

The Timberwolves are 2-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, priced at -128 (risk $128 to win $100) on the money line. The Grizzlies are +107 underdogs (risk $100 to win $107), and the total comes in at 231.5.

Zach Edey Under 11.5 rebounds (-140): 4 stars

Edey has been a monster on the glass, pulling down 40 rebounds across his last two games. He's gone Over his rebounds line four times in the last five games, but the SportsLine model projects him to struggle Thursday at just 8.9 rebounds. In his last five games as a home underdog, Edey has gone Under his rebounds line three times.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Over 1.5 blocks (+162): 4 stars

Memphis' star power forward hasn't registered a single block in the last two games, but SportsLine's model believes that will change Thursday. Jackson Jr. has gone Over his blocks line seven times in his last 10 home games, averaging 1.8 blocks per game in that span. The model projects him at 1.7 blocks against Minnesota.

Anthony Edwards Under 28.5 points (-122): 3.5 stars

Edwards is averaging 29.8 points per game over the last five games, including two games where he went for 34+ points. However, he has averaged just 23.5 points per game in two matchups against the Grizzlies this season. In Edwards' last five games as a favorite against a team with a winning record, he has gone Under on his points prop four times.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +717