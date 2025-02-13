Northwest Division foes anchored by young superstars collide Thursday when the Oklahoma City Thunder head to Minneapolis, Minn. to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Thunder came back from a 22-point deficit to defeat the Miami Heat Wednesday, while the Timberwolves fell in a nail-biting contest against the Milwaukee Bucks 103-101. Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back, so be sure to check the official injury report at 2 p.m. ET for any potential absences. With the All-Star break set to begin Friday, it's possible some star players take the night off. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Anthony Edwards are all participating in All-Star Weekend, so they are more likely to rest Thursday.

If you're looking at player prop bets, particularly with Gilgeous-Alexander, the SportsLine Projection Model has you covered.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. You can see all of the model's top-rated prop picks for every game under the "Prop Picks" tab. There are ratings of up to five stars assigned for different player prop bets. Those picks can create winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy as well as same-game parlays on any available betting site.

Let's dive into the SportLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Thunder-Timberwolves and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay. You can check out the best same-game parlays for all five NBA games Thursday at SportsLine.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 37.5 points + assists (-118): 3 stars

Gilgeous-Alexander logged 38 minutes against the Heat, dropping 32 points and nine assists in the comeback win. However, the point guard has struggled on the road against good teams this season. In his last 10 road games against teams with winning records and top-10 defenses, Gilgeous-Alexander has gone Under his points-assists line seven times. SportsLine's model projects him to finish with 35.9 points + assists if he does suit up for this game.

Lu Dort Over 3.5 rebounds (+112): 4 stars

Dort has actually gone Under on his rebounds prop in five straight games, but the model projects him to bounce back Thursday night. In his last five games playing as a road favorite, Dort has gone Over his rebounds line four times. He grabbed six rebounds in his lone meeting against the Timberwolves this season.

Rudy Gobert Over 11.5 points (+100) : 3.5 stars

Gobert played 38 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Milwaukee, so he's also a name to watch on the injury report. The Minnesota big man has gone Over on his points prop in four straight games, part of a 10-game stretch where he has gone Over his points line eight times. Though he finished with just eight points in the only contest against the Thunder this season, Gobert is averaging 12.0 points per game at home as opposed to 9.9 points per game on the road. SportsLine's model projects him at 13.3 points for Thursday's game if he plays.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +701