Remember when the Minnesota Timberwolves shocked Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in last season's Western Conference semifinals? Denver held a 15-point halftime lead at home in Game 7, only for Minnesota to come roaring back and complete a 98-90 victory to move on to the next round. The upset happened despite Jokic putting up 34 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists in a performance we've come to expect from the three-time NBA MVP.

There is certainly a chance we'll see a rematch between these two powerhouses in this year's postseason. The 47-28 Nuggets are a game ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers for third place in the Western Conference, while the 43-32 Timberwolves are tied for seventh with the Los Angeles Clippers. Minnesota travels to Denver Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET in a key meeting for playoff positioning.

Denver opened as a 2-point home favorite against Minnesota, but this line has crept up to Denver -3. The Nuggets are -154 (bet $154 to win $100) on the money line according to SportsLine consensus, while the Timberwolves are +128 (bet $100 to win $128) underdogs.

But what if you want to bet on player props, especially on whether Jokic can put up another monster performance against the Timberwolves? The SportsLine model has you covered. It continuously refreshes the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. The SportsLine model, which can be found on every game forecast page on SportsLine under the "Prop Picks" tab, assigns ratings of up to five stars for each projected value play on every NBA slate. Those picks can be integral to building winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy and in same-game parlays on any betting site.

Let's check out the SportLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Timberwolves-Nuggets and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay -- and check out the optimal same-game parlay for every game on Tuesday's NBA schedule at SportsLine.

Nikola Jokic Under 37.5 points + assists (-106): 3.5 stars

It's seemingly always a surprise when Jokic doesn't put up video-game numbers in any contest. But he hasn't cleared his points + assists prop in six of his past 10 matchups when the Nuggets have been favored and squared off against a team with a winning record. Minnesota is also one of two Western Conference opponents that has held Jokic to fewer than 28.0 points (26.7) and 10.0 assists (9.3) per game this season. The SportsLine model has Jokic registering 34.5 points + assists Tuesday night.

Anthony Edwards Under 32.5 points + assists (-106): 3.5 stars

Another Under on a points + assists prop for a superstar in this clash? Why not! Like Jokic, Edwards hasn't been as reliable with this prop against teams above .500. In his last 10 games against teams with winning records, Edwards has averaged 31.4 points + assists and has gone Under this prop six of those times. The SportsLine model likes that trend to continue, projecting 29.6 points + assists for Edwards here.

Julius Randle Over 5.5 rebounds (-158): 3.5 stars

We're rounding out this SGP with another sizable edge, even though we have to lay -158 to include it. Randle is hauling in 8.2 boards in his last 10 contests when the Timberwolves have been underdogs, going Over his rebounding prop in seven of those instances. His forecast on the glass is 7.1 rebounds, and he has grabbed at least six boards in two of his three meetings with Denver this campaign.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +517