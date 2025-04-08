On the surface, the New York Knicks appear to be a title contender as they're 50-28 on the season and in third place in the Eastern Conference standings. Their fatal flaw, however, is that they can't beat elite teams. There are three NBA teams with at least 55 wins this season—the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. The Knicks are 0-8 against those squads, with seven of those losses coming by double digits.

The Knicks have two golden opportunities to build some momentum in the final week of the regular season, as they host the Celtics Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. and the Cavaliers Friday. The last time Boston came to Madison Square Garden back in early February, the Celtics embarrassed the Knicks 131-104—even with Jalen Brunson dropping 36 points for New York.

Boston opened as a 2.5-point road favorite against New York, but this spread has since flipped to New York -1. The Knicks are -118 (bet $118 to win $100) on the money line according to SportsLine consensus, while the Celtics are -101 (bet $101 to win $100) underdogs.

Let's check out the SportLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Celtics-Knicks and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay -- and check out the optimal same-game parlay for every game on Tuesday's NBA schedule at SportsLine.

Derrick White Under 15.5 points (-110): 3.5 stars

White hasn't cleared his points prop in five consecutive road games, averaging just 14.4 points over that stretch. The SportsLine model likes that streak to extend to six, as he's been calculated for 13.6 points against the Knicks.

Josh Hart Under 5.5 assists (-114): 3.5 stars

There is a solid sample size for a Hart assists trend you should be aware of. In his past 14 home games when facing an opponent with a winning record and a top-10 defense, Hart has gone Under his assists prop 12 times. He's projected for 4.6 dimes Tuesday night against the Celtics.

Jalen Brunson Over 9.5 rebounds + assists (+100): 3.5 stars

This is Brunson's second game back from a sprained ankle that kept him sidelined for 15 games. Brunson, especially before suffering that injury, has been cashing this prop of late. He's gone Over his rebounds + assists prop in four of his past five games, and the SportsLine model has him forecasted for 10.2 here.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +617