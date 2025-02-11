The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers were one of the NBA's biggest rivalries in the 1990s, meeting in the playoffs six different times from 1993 to 2000. While there wasn't as much bad blood as the Patrick Ewing vs. Reggie Miller battles, the Pacers knocked off the Knicks in seven games in last season's Eastern Conference semifinals.

The two foes square off tonight from Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 7:30 p.m., as each team is coming off a disappointing loss this past Saturday. The 29-22 Pacers fell 124-117 to a Los Angeles Lakers team without LeBron James or Luka Doncic available. The 34-18 Knicks were clobbered 131-104 at home by the Celtics with Karl-Anthony Towns held to a season-low nine points.

The Knicks are currently 3-point road favorites after opening at -1. New York is -140 (risk $140 to win $100) on the money line according to SportsLine consensus odds, while Indiana is a +118 underdog (risk $100 to win $118).

But what if you want to bet on player props, particularly on Towns to bounce back? SportsLine AI has you covered.

SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. The AI PickBot, which can be found on every game forecast page on SportsLine under the "Prop Picks" tab, assigns ratings of up to five stars for each projected value play on every NBA slate. Those picks can be integral to building winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy and in same-game parlays on any betting site.

Let's check out SportLine AI's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Knicks-Pacers and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay -- and check out the optimal same-game parlay for every game on Tuesday's NBA schedule at SportsLine.

Karl-Anthony Towns Under 13.5 rebounds (-111): 4.5 stars

Towns is grabbing 13.5 rebounds per game in his first season with the Knicks, which is second in the NBA. In his last five games against teams with winning records, however, Towns is only averaging 9.0 boards and hasn't topped 11 in any of them. SportsLine AI has him projected for 11.0 rebounds against the Pacers.

Josh Hart Under 30.5 points + assists + rebounds (-106): 4 stars

In the last seven road games Hart has played against teams with winning records but a bottom-third defense, he's averaged 20.1 points + assists + rebounds and gone Under that prop all seven times. SportsLine AI has calculated 25.8 for him in this combo market tonight.

Pascal Siakam Over 3.5 assists (-102): 3.5 stars

Siakam has dished out at least four assists in each of his past four home games. SportsLine AI is forecasting that streak to extend to five, with it spitting out 4.2 assists against New York.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +632